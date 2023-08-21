‘What in the Final Destination?’: Terrifying car crash close call could’ve come straight out of a horror movie

A TikTok user’s video of a friend’s unbelievable close call from a car crash is making horror fans everywhere watch their backs in case Final Destination was actually a documentary and not a work of fiction.

The user @thismamastryin tagged their friend in the description of the video, “God was watching over my friend @Jeff Krupka.” The video in question looks more like a horror movie set piece than a real-life collision since a hole in the windshield left by a large metallic pole can be seen from the outside.

Things get even crazier when the videographer moves closer to inspect the totality of the situation with the caption, “When you get out of the car to check the damage, and reality sets in!” In the driver’s seat, the pole can be seen penetrating the headrest to the point of pinning a sweatshirt by the hoodie to it. Not only that, but the pole’s length extends further beyond the front seat, into the rear row of seats. What’s even more insane is there is no sign of blood or injury, leading us to believe the person taking the video was the driver in this case. The video even has the title “Near Death Experience Pt 2.”

TikTok users in the comments immediately equated the situation to Final Destination, a 2000 film in which a group of people inadvertently miss their flight that proves fatal for those who came on board due to a mechanical failure. Having escaped Death’s hitlist, the remaining survivors succumb to a series of strange Rube Goldberg-type accidents. In one memorable premonition scene from the movie’s 2003 sequel, Final Destination 2, a semi-truck’s lack of securely tied-down wood logs results in a catastrophe on a freeway.

Another TikTok user pointed out how the accident somewhat resembles a scene from The Descent. Only in that movie, the driver is not so lucky as some metal poles from a truck penetrate his car, killing both him and the person in the back row.

The user @thismamastryin offers more explanation as to what happened regarding the incident in other TikToks. In “Near Death Experience Pt 1” a video is featured in which we can see the same damaged windshield from the inside of the car looking out. The caption reads, “So, one of my friends had some real life final destination [nonsense] happen…and my mind is blown!”

The TikTok user then made a third follow-up giving a monologue about what happened. In “Near Death Experience Pt 3,” the individual explains that their friend has had PTSD since the accident. The user then shows the state of the car as it is now, with duct-tape covering the hole in the windshield and the hoodie still in place, being penetrated by the metal pole.

In case it wasn’t already clear, the user also explained that their friend survived the accident by some miracle. Indeed, the person may have gotten killed “if he hadn’t flinched at the exact moment he needed to,” the user said. The user also clarified no one was in the back seat, through which the metal pole also pierced.

It just goes to show how this life can sometimes be chalked up to a game of chance, with mere millimeters separating one person from meeting their end in this case.