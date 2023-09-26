‘What in the Final Destination?’: Truck driver spews fire down miles of highway after his cargo lights up

Those of us in our prime childhood years during the early 2000s will seldom forget the jaw-dropping scene from Final Destination 2 when a massive logging truck causes a deadly highway pile-up. And as much as that aforementioned scene is considered a fictional work, the truth is that a disastrous situation involving trucks on the highway can happen quite frequently — and they can happen without the driver exactly having any knowledge of what’s going on.

This exact occurrence was showcased over on TikTok, where a user reposted a viral video from a user by the name of @Suspeckt. In the reposted video, a string of small fires were unveiled along the highway — all of which were happening due to the hay material on the back of a hay truck catching fire. As the video displayed fellow drivers on the opposite side of the highway documenting the situation, it seemed apparent that the driver of the hay truck was oblivious to the back of the truck being on fire.

For drivers on the road, the entire experience is undoubtedly something straight out of a nightmare — especially when you consider how impactful an accident involving a tractor trailer can be. Combined with the fact that any number of cars following behind the truck could have caught fire, then it’s understandable why those looking on from the opposite side of the highway were seriously concerned.

On the topic of the actual fire, the National Interagency Fire Center has already reported that people have caused 39,054 wildfires which have burned 1,309,996 acres in 2023 alone. And seeing as a total of 44,207 wildfires have burned 2,385,676 acres in 2023, it’s obvious that this is an issue that needs to be monitored more closely to prevent future catastrophes.