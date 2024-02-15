What is Feel Free? Wellness tonic controversy, explained

Feel Free has been touted as a "safe and healthy" alcohol alternative but it seems the jury is still out on those claims--literally.

At a time in which the topic of wellness is on everyone’s mind, people are constantly searching for new ways to improve their health. Unfortunately, for some individuals, this desire sometimes produces the opposite effect, as in the case of the Feel Free wellness drink scandal.

Recommended Videos

In recent years, the Feel Free wellness drinks have been making their way into the mainstream. The product, sold by Botanic Tonics, a beverage company based in Santa Monica, advertised Feel Free as a kava-based means to help with focus and productivity. Touted as a “feel-good wellness drink” and a “safe, sober, and healthy alternative to alcohol” many began turning to it as an alcohol substitute. Yet as the drink gained in popularity, individuals began revealing that it could actually prove dangerous for folks with a history of substance abuse. When one man finally decided to file a lawsuit against Botanic Tonics over the product, the controversy only grew.

The Feel Free lawsuit and controversy

As reported by Daily Mail, Romulo Torres sued the company after allegedly being hospitalized twice in a year. According to him, the hospital visits happened after consuming Feel Free and were due to the beverage’s high concentration of kratom, an herb with psychoactive ingredients, which got him addicted to the product. Torres further claims that to avoid the withdrawal symptoms he experienced when trying to quit Feel Free, he started consuming alcohol again, a substance he had previously also struggled with.

For those who don’t know, kratom is a herb that contains 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine. It is a compound that has been called “morphine-like” and “addictive.” While the plant is legal in some countries, including the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against its consumption. Despite this, Torres claims in his lawsuit that, in reality, kratom is the main ingredient in the Feel Free tonic. The FDA warns kratom affects “the same opioid brain receptors as morphine.”

The drink is a hot topic of discussion and even is showing up in celebrity circles. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Rob McElhenney recounted his experience with Feel Free on The Always Sunny Podcast. He started off by explaining that he thought it was an energy drink, however, “it just makes you high.” He recounted his experience swapping it out for his nightly cocktail but ended up doubling the recommended dosage when the initial effects were not the same. He then switched back to alcohol. His experience is somewhat similar to that of Torres, although luckily McElhenney’s return to alcohol did not land him in the hospital as it did Torres. Redditors however took to the airwaves to caution against the dangers of Feel Free and to make sure listeners of the podcast understood the need to proceed with caution.

As a response to the lawsuit, Botanic Tonics told the Daily Mail that “Botanic Tonics products are safe and manufactured, marketed, and distributed to the highest industry standards including product safety testing from certified third-party laboratories and adherence to the FDA’s good manufacturing requirements.” They furthermore proclaimed “We believe the suit is without merit and we will vigorously defend our product in court.”

It seems the jury is still out on whether the drink is truly as “safe” as its marketing claims but while we await the verdict, it seems best to proceed with caution. As with all products promising “feel good” results it’s best to check the ingredients and ensure your own health and safety before consumption.