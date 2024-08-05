What is the ‘Just Give Me My Money’ TikTok trend?

From the unforgettable “Girl Dinner” anthem to a plethora of dance tutorials, TikTok is chock-full of a variety of eye-catching trends that make all of us want to try them out for ourselves.

Recommended Videos

In the past, certain trends have been incredibly risky or downright inappropriate, but other trends have had a tendency to make us laugh out loud and embrace the silliness of the world sometimes. The newest sensation going viral on the interactive social media app is the “Just Give Me My Money” trend — a trend that is hard to miss while mindlessly scrolling through the For You Page during the day.

So, naturally when an intriguing trend such as this one goes fully viral, TikTokers crawl out of the woodwork to create their own versions of it and remain interested to learn more about what exactly the trend entails.

So, what is the “Just Give Me My Money” trend?

Despite a fair amount of trends sometimes being difficult to understand or too risky to complete, this particular trend is insanely easy and hilarious enough for all members of family and friends. The trend works by gathering a small group of people and having each individual to say “Just Give Me My Money” to the camera while the rest of the group cheers and applauds.

However, the group silently chooses one unsuspecting person of the bunch to be the “fall guy” of the trend, meaning that nobody in the group cheers or applauds after they say “Just Give Me My Money.” Instead of applause, the group falls into an awkward silence, which leaves that one person feeling puzzled and left out.

The concept might seem mean and unnecessary, but most people who are chosen as the “fall guy” immediately find the humor in the situation and appear to be good sports about it. It’s a relatively new trend that is still gaining traction, but I would venture to guess that you surely can’t scroll TikTok without seeing it at this point.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy