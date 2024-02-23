What is the ‘Nobody Loves Me Like You Do’ TikTok song?

TikTok has a revolving door of trends that can be difficult to keep up with, many of them revolving around annoyingly catchy songs. Much to the appeal of the platform (or maybe chagrin) of music artists involves taking snippets of their songs and making relatable videos, memes, or showing something off to the lyrics of the song. One of the most recent ones is “Made For Me” by Muni Long, so here’s the full song.

Recommended Videos

In particular, TikTok users are taking the chorus where she says, “Twin / Where have you been? / Nobody knows me like you do / Nobody gon’ love me quite like you.” Then, creators dance and lip-sync to the lyrics to show off their other half, whether that be their best friend, mother, boyfriend, or even their dog.

@sebbylaz We all have that one friend, let them know 😭💘👯‍♂️besties twin datenight wherehaveyoubeen ♬ original sound – Forever Luh

Most of the captions equate their lyrics and dramatic dance moves to what it’s like to go without their best friend for too long. Overall, the trend is rather wholesome and boils down to TikTokers wanting to showcase the people or things that they love in the lyrics of Long’s song. Though it may seem like you’ve been seeing this song all over your For You Page, it currently only has a little over 5,000 posts.

@munilong Ya’ll got BET to clear the vocals. Ya’ll got Uncle Kirk to respond to me. Can ya’ll run these streams up and make UMG put my stuff back? 👀😅 ♬ original sound – FEELS

Muni Long is a R&B singer and songwriter and released “Made For Me” in 2023. According to Spotify, the 35-year-old has co-written songs including “Worth It” for Fifth Harmony, “Who Says” for Selena Gomez & the Scene, and “Love So Soft” for Kelly Clarkson. She’s broken onto the solo music scene in recent years with Public Displays of Affection: The Album and is even performing on tour, per her website. Amid Universal Music Group taking down their music from TikTok, Muni Long has been vocal about how helpful TikTok has been as a tool when sharing her music and how passionate she is about being able to share it on social media.

It seems that fans are fond of her sharing her music and videos online, seeing as she has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 29.4 million likes. Based on this trend, she seems to have found a way around the UMG music restrictions, so next time you want to showcase someone very special to you, go with Long’s viral hit.