If you’ve been around TikTok for a while, you might recall a sound that involved a violin. This TikTok sound is usually found in anime edits or whenever someone does something epic. And due to TikTok’s remix culture, the sound is mashed together with an anime opening. We’re talking about the TikTok sound ‘Fairytale x Fairy Tail’, where you have a male singer sing the chorus of a song before it smoothly transitions to Fairy Tail‘s opening

The sound was used in over 6000 videos and while it’s unknown who made the mashup first, a video that featured a full mash-up of both songs was uploaded to YouTube on Sept. 30, 2021, with nearly a million views. Meanwhile, the sound made its way to TikTok on December 8, 2021, by user @YUI. And while most people know what this anime is, some of you might be unaware of the origins of the other song.

What is TikTok’s popular “Fairytale” song?

“Fairytale” was a song written and performed by Norwegian artist, Alexander Rybak. While the song wasn’t as big in the U.S. when it was released, it was popular in Europe as it was Norway’s Eurovision entry in 2009. Rybak first performed this song during his country’s national selection, Melodi Grand Prix, and received over 700k votes. But it’s not just Norway where this song was loved. This song won the 2009 Eurovision song contest with a landslide total of 387 points, the most points ever received in the song contest before the voting system changed in 2016.

Rybak has a strong TikTok presence with over 1.9 million followers. He currently resides in Los Angeles. After finishing his Master’s Degree in Film music at Columbia College in Chicago, where he plans to make more music. Outside of Eurovision, Rybak voiced the Norwegian dub of Hiccup in Dreamwork’s How to Train Your Dragon 3.

After winning Eurovision 2009, Rybak became Eurovision royalty. He was welcomed back to perform during the 2016 Eurovision interval act. He represented Norway again in 2018 with the song “That how you write a song”, and he made a cameo in the 2020 film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. “Fairytale” was praised for its use of traditional music techniques in an English pop song, hence its popularity during the grand finale. And while fans might know him for that one song, Rybak does have an extensive discography where he incorporates his violin in his music.