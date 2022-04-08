It’s toward the end of 2021. Everyone is exhausted from yet another tiring year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holiday stress is pulling at our sanity, and the desire for distraction is as strong as ever.

Enter Wordle. The unassuming word game, created by Josh Wardle, was born of an act of love between himself and his partner, a lover of word games. Cleverly spinning his last name into the title, Josh Wardle released the game into the world after unanimous acclaim from his partner and relatives. Before he knew it, the simple, no-frills word game grew as fast as an uncontained wildfire.

Just as making homemade sourdough bread became a phenomenon at the start of the pandemic in 2020, playing ⏤ and sharing ⏤ Wordle became a phenomenon at the close of 2021, and has remained so into 2022.

What about the game is so addicting? Well, for starters, it’s not trying to be anything it’s not. There aren’t bannered advertisements across the top or bottom or popping up annoyingly in the middle of the game. There aren’t flashing lights or neat effects. There’s just five blank spaces and a keyboard of letters.

“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Mr. Wardle said in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”

It’s been six months since Wordle first graced us with its presence, and the desire to master the word game has not eased in the slightest. Even when the daily word choices become more challenging with New York Times’s acquisition of the game, the straightforward word game is as addicting as ever.

For some, playing Wordle is how they start their day. They roll over on their side, grab their phone from the nightstand, and squint at the LED screen as they wake their brain up with a simple (and sometimes not-so-simple) five-letter word puzzle. For others, Wordle is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to enjoy on their lunch break. For the rest, Wordle has become the thing they look forward to at the end of a long day.

What is WordleBot?

Image via The New York Times

Now that the New York Times has upped the ante with more challenging word choices, taking a stab at Wordle’s choice of the day isn’t always as simple as throwing a dart in the dark. For many, there’s more intention behind the game now. People don’t just want to get the word right, they want to get it right in as few tries as possible. Enter WordleBot.

WordleBot is an analytical tool that will not only calculate your level of skill versus your habit of luck, it will also make you a better Wordle player. Ergo, it will help you solve the puzzle in as few steps as possible.

How do I use WordleBot?

Firstly, play your daily Wordle. Second and most importantly, go to WordleBot using the same web browser you just played Wordle in. Then tap through the following pages as WordleBot walks you through you what you did right and/or how you could have improved.

WordleBot’s best asset is its lessons on how to choose the best starting word, as the starting word will determine how quickly you solve the puzzle. From there, it teaches you how to pick the smartest word choices to knock off as many words, especially vowels, as possible.

Have no fear ⏤ WordleBot will not spoil the daily word for you, as you must complete the Wordle first and then navigate over to your daily Wordle companion.

And, this just in, upon the release of WordleBot, the New York Times has shared the best opening word to get the most out of your daily Wordles. Any guesses? We’ll tell you anyways. It’s CRANE for normal mode and DEALT for “hard mode.”

Have you done your daily Wordle yet? If not, here you go. Good luck!