‘Where’s Chris Hanson?’: Teen’s bio-dad wins the creep award when he fails to recognize her and shoots his shot

Family drama on TikTok is just a whole other level of insanity and some of the stuff shared on the app is crazier than anything we would have ever seen on Dr. Phil or The Maury Povich Show.

Recommended Videos

Like I said, we’ve seen plenty of deadbeat dads who have walked out on their children on TikTok. In this case we’ve got a father who not only fails to recognize his daughter but also decided to go one step further and hit on her as well. In a video shared by user, renegadebarbie, a mother shares her and her daughter’s incredibly awkward, borderline traumatic experience while out shopping.

People were understandably grossed out

Yep, that’s a whole new level of creep I didn’t think possible. Somebody please put this guy in a jail cell and throw away the key while you’re at it. Even if we ignore the fact that he didn’t recognize his own flesh and blood, the fact that he’s hitting on someone so much younger than him is an instant red flag, as one comment rightly asked, “where’s Chris Hansen?” Another comment responded simply saying, “This is actually insane. The bear” referencing the classic man vs. bear argument.

Other comments came from defensive men who somehow managed to twist the situation and blame the mother for the situation. It seems like no matter what, certain men will always find a way to take the blame off of other men, even when they are clearly at fault. Of course, their comments pretty much perfectly demonstrate why women choose the bear over men every time.

There were plenty of other comments sharing their own sad stories about their own fathers not recognizing them. Roughly 20% of families with children under the age of 18 in the U.S. are raised by the mother only, whereas around 5% are father only according to census.gov. All this is to say that single-parent households are more common than you’d think and the data shows that for the most part it’s been an upward trend since the sixties.

The mother did respond to a comment asking for the tea in which she gave a little more context to the situation and told us some more about the father – it’s not good. According to her the father is not really a decent person, being “really horrible and abusive.” It’s also revealed that the daughter is only 17 years old, so even if they hadn’t been related, this would have been creepy.

Doesn’t the whole situation just make your skin crawl? This guy certainly won’t be winning any father of the year awards, although he’ll definitely be winning a creep of the year award and a visit from Chris Hansen if he’s not careful.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy