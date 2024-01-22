Who is Isa on TikTok?

TikTok always has a revolving door of it-girls, fashion muses, and influencer inspirations. The latest in the index of creators you should follow is Isa Sung.

@isaasung excuse my lack of purses and accessories cause im home ♬ original sound – Mac

Isa is known for going viral for her coquette-inspired outfits, New York chic style, and bougie fashion sensibilities. She tends to emphasize quality over quantity when it comes to her videos. She by no means posts multiple times a day or even multiple days in a row, rather she focuses on long-term content whether it be outfit videos, reviews, styling guides, or photo dumps. This style of content creation has earned her almost 600 thousand followers on TikTok.

Though, according to her Instagram bio and the content she posts from home, she lives in New York City, Isa continuously posts content while jet-setting around the world. Whether it be Singapore, Barcelona, Los Angeles, or the Amalfi Coast, fans are never bored wondering where she is going to be posting from next.

And if you need travel inspiration of your own, fear not. The 23-year-old uploads longer form vlogs and content on her YouTube channel. Her weekly uploads include travel recommendations and vlogs, cooking with her family, and longer-form outfit inspiration content. Her YouTube videos often feature her family and friends in New York City and her 166 thousand subscribers can enjoy the calming but chaotic nature of her friends and family dynamics.

Sung first started posting on YouTube in early 2022, her first video was a step-by-step tutorial of her skincare routine. As of early 2024, the video has almost 20 thousand views and commenters were already commending her personality and humor, a good omen for her social media career to come.

When she’s not scoring brand deals with Kate Spade, Gucci, and Tori Burch or perfecting her TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram content, Sung also sells her clothing on Depop. Her Depop features skirts, tops, sweaters, and sets that are cohesive with the style inspiration that her fans are obsessed with on her social media, which is overall a shrewd business move on her end.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to be graced with Isa’s content on your of For You Page, take this as a sign. If you love cooking, travel, family, and fashion Sung offers a taste of each of those across her seemingly endless social media channels.

And if Sung’s content isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, there is surely a new it-creator coming to a For You Page near you.