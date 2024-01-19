Who is TikTok’s Alix Earle?

If you’re going to be rocket launched into fame seemingly overnight, TikTok is the place to do it. At least, that was the case for social media superstar Alix Earle.

Why is she famous?

The former Miami University student started posting regularly in 2022, and by the end of the year, she earned highly coveted brand deals and collaborated with celebrities like Selena Gomez. Since then, she has earned over 6.4 million followers, posted countless campaigns, and even started her podcast.

@alixearle This was a ROUGH morning .. we pulled it together though ? grwm wedding weddingguest ♬ original sound – alix earle

Fans know her best for her real and down-to-earth “Get Ready With Me” videos that often detail her crazy and relatable escapades as a young 20-something. Before her recent graduation from the University of Miami, Earle would chat with her audience while she got ready for anything from frat parties to football games and even raves. The social media It-Girl’s drunken shenanigans and regrettable hangovers seemed to resonate with audiences in a way they hadn’t seen before, and fans latched on to every word of her relatable, yet enviable lifestyle.

She often takes to the internet to recommend products and honestly reviews everything from a new makeup product to whether or not you should get a boob job. For her fans, her recommendations are Bible, and she seems to have the ability to influence the masses with one simple video, a superpower that many influencers have yet to unlock.

Where is she from?

Although she spends most of her time in Miami, Florida, Earle is originally a New Jersey girl. According to People, Alix was born in Mammoth County, New Jersey in December of 2000.

Despite her constant travel and busy schedule, Alix seems to make time to visit her family mom, siblings, dad, and step-mom in New Jersey. She even posts TikToks of her family when they all get together for holidays and celebrations. Her younger sister, Ashtin Earle, frequently appears on Alix’s page and even has over 300 thousand followers of her own.

Who is she dating?

Alix has had two notable boyfriends during her time in the spotlight, the first of which was professional baseball player Tyler Wade, whom she dated in 2022 while she was still in college.

While it’s unclear how long the duo dated, she confirmed speculation of their relationship in September of 2022, then shared that they had broken up only three months later, in December of 2022.

Despite the hardships that come along with a breakup, especially a public one, fans definitely enjoyed Alix’s chaotic single era before she settled down again with NFL player Braxton Barrios.

However, the start of their relationship wasn’t completely smooth either. When speculation began in early 2023 that the two had coupled up, Berrios’s ex took to Instagram to share that she believed Berrios had cheated on her with Alix Earle.

Despite the early bumps in the road the pair seems to be going strong and Alix often shares vlogs and “Get ready with me” videos of her heading to cheer Braxton on at Miami Dolphins games.

What is Alix doing now?

When she’s not cheering at football games or recounting the stories of Big Al (her drunk alter ego), Alix still has a lot going on. She recently started a podcast called Hot Mess under Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Copper’s brand, Unwell. There she brings on her friends or goes solo telling stories about her life and giving advice to her listeners.

@alixearle Thank you guys so much for the support. Im so honored to be able to give back to the U and help another student follow their dreams. 🥹🙌🏼 #umiami #alixearlescholarship link to apply: https://www.herbert.miami.edu/undergraduate/alix-earle-scholarship.html ♬ original sound – alix earle

She also helped fund a scholarship at her Alma Mater, the University of Miami’s College of Business, which will help other students hoping to go into business with their tuition and education fees.

In 2023, Earle earned herself a spot among Forbes 30 under 30 social media creators and their top 100 creators. They commended her unique ability to recommend a product and have it sold out in seconds, coining the term the “Alix Earle Effect.”

And of course, she’s always quick to share a vlog of her life and put out her honest opinion and advice on everything from lip filler to boob jobs to Accutane. Her 6 million TikTok followers and 3 million Instagram followers never seem to tire of her candid yet glamorous lifestyle, making her a star for many viral videos to come.