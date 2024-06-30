‘Why are you so calm?’: Woman remains shockingly serene even as every babysitter’s nightmare unfolds around her

The babysitter having to fight off a home invasion or some sort of evil entity in a horror film is such a done-to-death cliché and we’ve already seen it all a dozen times. But the fact remains that it’s the kind of thing you’d only ever expect to happen in fiction, right? Right?

Looking after someone else’s kids can be a pain, but usually, it’s the parents or their child that makes the job stressful. In this case, the job turned into a horror movie for one babysitter on TikTok. In a viral video posted to the app, the woman, by the name of Roksana, explains her predicament, and let me tell you, I do not envy her. After putting the kids to sleep she claims she started hearing weird noises before realizing there was a man literally standing outside the front door.

She’s unable to get through to the parents and things get even scarier. While she’s recording her video she still thinks she can hear noises coming from inside the house! At this point, we will gladly join you in screaming at her in panic. Don’t make a TikTok! Call the police girl!

Despite all of this she manages to stay calm and collected (how she does this I don’t know). Of course, you can sort of maybe come up with a rational explanation as to why someone might be standing outside the front door (I wouldn’t recommend opening it though), what’s harder to explain is the woman watching Roksana through the window! It’s made worse by the fact that the woman says nothing and just walks away when Roksana spots her. Suspicious?

The video ends before the parents get home, so we’re left in suspense as to what happens next. Thankfully Roksana posted an update so we know she’s safe at least. In the second part, she explains why she wasn’t able to get through to the parents, as well as gives a few more details about the events of that night.

When the nest cam footage was checked, the woman was seen prowling around on the porch, behaving very strangely, although there’s no evidence of the man, leading Roksana to believe she may have mistaken the woman for a man at first. Regardless, the footage confirms that something fishy was going on, but it didn’t answer the mystery as to what the woman was doing there in the first place.

Are there any theories?

As you can imagine, the comment section was filled with theories offering possible explanations for the whole encounter. All were in agreement that it was something sinister as “past business hours is ALWAYS SUSPICIOUS.” But what did the person want? One viewer assumed the worst, telling Roksana, “if they come during the day, they want your stuff. if they come at night, they want you,” which is horrific to think about.

Many asked why she didn’t call the police, but Roksana explained that she lives in a major city and it was a Friday. Also, once the woman left it was no longer an emergency, so it was unlikely the police would get there particularly fast. Either way, Roksana survived her very own real-life horror movie and we can be thankful that no harm came to anyone involved.

