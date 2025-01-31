‘Why didn’t anyone tell me hard it is to raise your parents?!’: Devoted daughter comes to the rescue when mom makes major electrical goof

It’s funny how life switches up on the previous generations, and technology provides the perfect opportunity for many millennials and Gen Zs to teach their parents a thing or two about the modern world.

After all, some parents are so clueless about tech stuff that we’ve all, at some point, had to guide the older folks through something as basic as surfing the web, or logging into their e-mail. Nowadays, many of us need to supervise, and practically even raise our parents, especially when it comes to matters of technology. That’s what today’s hilarious TikTok story is all about.

The moment when you realize it’s time to parent your parents

A TikToker named @myantisociallife just showed everyone how hilarious parents can be when it comes to technology. The video was captioned, “Why didn’t anyone tell me how hard it is to raise your parents?” If that sounds ridiculous to you, it’ll all make sense when you see just what her mom did.

The video started with her camera pointed at an extension box that was fully plugged in. From behind the camera, she asked, “Mom, why is that not working?” Her mom, completely clueless, asked, “Why? What? What did I do wrong?”

Now, having electrical troubles isn’t anything to be ashamed of, and at face value, it doesn’t sound like her mom did anything wrong. But a second glance at the video will have you bursting into laughter immediately, especially considering how her mom never realized the problem. The extension box was plugged into itself! The OP tried her best to get her mom to figure this out on her own, asking, “Where do you have that plugged in?” Just when you thought her mom was about to get it, she picked up the extension and asked, “Oh this?” and proceeded to unplug the wrong thing!

Now barely able to hold back her laughter, OP gave her mom one last chance asking, “No, why is this base not working?” Her mom, who was now getting frustrated just said, “I don’t know,” which prompted OP to finally explain. The most hilarious part of the video came at the end, after OP told her mom that the extension was plugged into itself, and laughing at herself, she replied, “What difference would it make?” Well, for one, it would actually work!

Happens more than you’d think

The comments on the TikTok found this video very relatable, with other people recounting stories of how they’ve had to essentially “raise their parents.” One comment that racked up hundreds of likes summed it up, saying, “We’ve reached the ‘we’re the parents now’ stage guys.”

Some older commenters also poked fun at themselves, like one person who said, “I laugh but I fear I’m only a few years from this.” Others joked that her mom had solved the energy crisis with one saying, “Infinite Power Hack,” and another joking, “She’s basically Nikola Tesla.” All in all, it was a wholesome moment between mother and daughter, and a chance for everyone to share some funny stories of their parents’ technological mishaps.

