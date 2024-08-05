‘Why does he sound wealthy’: Talented dog deserves his own Olympic medal after he belts out a gorgeous vibrato

At a glance, it’s utterly wonderful to be a dog; humans wait on you hand and foot to feed you tasty treats and pick up your poop, you’re justified in freeloading guiltlessly, and there are countless individuals ready to celebrate your mere existence at the drop of a hat. Who wouldn’t want to be a dog?

Well, consider the following; maybe you have all the answers, but are entirely incapable of getting them all out due to your inability to form words. Worse yet, no one would ever be able to suss out your deeper meanings, because they’re too entranced by the serenading results of your failed attempt at philosophy.

TikTok‘s @georgietheboxr (an account dedicated to Georgie, who is a pooch of the Boxer variety) recently caught Georgie in the act of one such profound performance. With a pristinely-structured backyard as his venue, Georgie transformed the space into the hottest opera house imaginable, navigating his sonorous low notes like the seasoned pro he undoubtedly is. Georgie’s audience was too stunned by the underplayed beauty of his cadences to give him proper applause, never mind the fact that the backyard was empty.

Commenters remarked that Georgie was evoking the likes of “Stereo Love,” Longlegs, and search engines that recently handled queries like “lady singing at bus door.” In other words, Georgie is eclectic.

As for what inspired Georgie to pursue this unprecedented career in music, it quite literally is tied to his instinctual desire to impart wisdom onto those around him. According to American Kennel Club, dogs howl as a result of their wolf ancestry; howling is how wolves communicate with one another, and the pitch and tone of a howl act as indicators both for who is speaking, and what is being said. That said, dogs won’t always know why they howl; sometimes they’ll howl when they hear another dog howling, simply because that’s what their ancestors did.

But we don’t think Georgie is dropping these bars thoughtlessly; the way he’s both sustaining and diversifying this tune is way too particular to simply be a resulting of genetic coding. No, Georgie is intellectually responding to something here. Maybe he sees a ghost, maybe he’s trying to lure a pack of pesky squirrels into his territory, or maybe he was miffed at the lack of canine representation in the realm of Emily Dickinson impersonators. Whatever the case, Georgie’s frustration is our frustration as well, and we wish Pixar would hurry up with production of those Dug collars from Up.

