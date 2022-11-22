If you’ve found yourself scrolling Twitter recently, you might be wondering why ‘How is that not a yellow?’ became a trending topic and what that even means. This became a popular phrase due to the World Cup match between USA and Wales.

The World Cup has officially started and will run until Dec 18th. Passionate soccer fans have taken to twitter to express their outrage due to the lack of yellow card calls. Former professional soccer player Taylor Twellman tweeted, “How is that not a yellow based on the precedent that was set?!”

In soccer, a yellow card is a warning to a player to watch their conduct. Players can receive a yellow card for any number of unsportsmanlike conduct. If a player receives two yellow cards then they receive an automatic red card, which will result in the players dismissal from the game.

Fans like Jonah Rivera said, “How is that not a yellow? The refs have been absolutely terrible with these no calls and terrible calls all game.”

As a result, other Twitter users jumped on the bandwagon and added to the confusion by mocking the topic. User, @mcalladin tweeted, “”HOW IS THAT NOT A YELLOW” screamed the man looking at the tint of orange.”

Another user, @KM_ART tweeted, “HOW IS THAT NOT A YELLOW. hi everyone in trending twitter i think soccer is dumb.”

With every ambiguous trending topic there is inevitably a slew of users adding to it’s popularity by simply asking why the topic is trending in the first place.

The World Cup just began so don’t be surprised when “How is that not a yellow?” returns everyday for the next three weeks.