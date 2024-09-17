‘Why you put him right there?’: Father-son fishing trip results in shenanigans straight out of ‘A Goofy Movie’

A father-son duo has gone viral on TikTok after the father posted some footage from their fishing trip on the popular video-sharing platform. Under the username deelifestyles, the dad posted the 13-second clip, which shows his son returning a fish they’ve caught into the water — well, kind of.

After instructing his son to place the fish “right there” (and then affirming the instruction when asked about it), the youngster takes his dad’s words a bit too literally, dropping the helpless creature on the rocky surface at the water’s edge. The exasperated dad then says, “naww, Goofy, why you puttin’ it right there?”

Fortunately, the fish manages to come to its senses and wriggle its way home — though probably not before it got a concussion.

It was like a scene from A Goofy Movie, the 1995 animated musical comedy-adventure movie that follows Disney favorite Goofy and his teenage son Max on a farcical father-son fishing trip across the United States. In one scene (embedded below), Goofy inadvertently attracts Bigfoot’s attention when he accidentally leaves some bait by the side of the water — something the kid risked doing when he dropped a fish by the waterside (albeit with a bear or something that actually exists, as opposed to Bigfoot).

The video garnered a massive response from fellow TikTok users, many of whom were highly amused by the situation.

How did TikTok react?

Many users found the dad’s use of the word “Goofy” to describe his son hilarious. Some comments of that nature included, “‘Nah goofy’ had me weak,” “Calling it goofy is crazyy,” “You said goofy,” “Hahaha goofy to real for me,” and “Goofy is crazy” — most of which were accomplished by large amounts of laughing emojis.

Others pointed out that the child was only doing what he was told. The dad said, “put it right there,” so that’s what he did. People who referred to that said things like, “Kids are naturally literal listeners,” “Ay he asked “right there” and you said yeah,” “Nah dad wasn’t clear enough, lil bro pointed at the rocks and he said ‘yeah,'” “U told him yuh when he asked tho,” and “he asked “right here” & you said yeah. I saw this coming instantly.

Some just found the way the boy dropped the fish particularly funny, saying things like, “lmao the splat when he set the fish down,” “the way he probably gave that poor fish a concussion hitting his head on the rock like that,” “The slap sound,” and “THE SMACK.”

According to Statista, approximately 58 million Americans went to the nation’s waterways in 2023 to indulge in a spot of freshwater, saltwater, and fly-water fishing. This represented the highest participation rate in this wholesome outdoor activity for more than a decade. If it results in more videos as funny as this one, we’re all for that figure increasing even more.

