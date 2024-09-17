Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok Goofy fishing
Image via deelifestyles/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Why you put him right there?’: Father-son fishing trip results in shenanigans straight out of ‘A Goofy Movie’

That poor fish will have a concussion!
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 05:14 am

A father-son duo has gone viral on TikTok after the father posted some footage from their fishing trip on the popular video-sharing platform. Under the username deelifestyles, the dad posted the 13-second clip, which shows his son returning a fish they’ve caught into the water — well, kind of.

Recommended Videos

After instructing his son to place the fish “right there” (and then affirming the instruction when asked about it), the youngster takes his dad’s words a bit too literally, dropping the helpless creature on the rocky surface at the water’s edge. The exasperated dad then says, “naww, Goofy, why you puttin’ it right there?”

Fortunately, the fish manages to come to its senses and wriggle its way home — though probably not before it got a concussion.

It was like a scene from A Goofy Movie, the 1995 animated musical comedy-adventure movie that follows Disney favorite Goofy and his teenage son Max on a farcical father-son fishing trip across the United States. In one scene (embedded below), Goofy inadvertently attracts Bigfoot’s attention when he accidentally leaves some bait by the side of the water — something the kid risked doing when he dropped a fish by the waterside (albeit with a bear or something that actually exists, as opposed to Bigfoot).

The video garnered a massive response from fellow TikTok users, many of whom were highly amused by the situation.

How did TikTok react?

@deelifestyles

Why you put him right there🤦🏾‍♂️ #fypage #foryoupage

♬ Why you put him right there – Dee lifestyle💯

Many users found the dad’s use of the word “Goofy” to describe his son hilarious. Some comments of that nature included, “‘Nah goofy’ had me weak,” “Calling it goofy is crazyy,” “You said goofy,” “Hahaha goofy to real for me,” and “Goofy is crazy” — most of which were accomplished by large amounts of laughing emojis.

Others pointed out that the child was only doing what he was told. The dad said, “put it right there,” so that’s what he did. People who referred to that said things like, “Kids are naturally literal listeners,” “Ay he asked “right there” and you said yeah,” “Nah dad wasn’t clear enough, lil bro pointed at the rocks and he said ‘yeah,'” “U told him yuh when he asked tho,” and “he asked “right here” & you said yeah. I saw this coming instantly.

Some just found the way the boy dropped the fish particularly funny, saying things like, “lmao the splat when he set the fish down,” “the way he probably gave that poor fish a concussion hitting his head on the rock like that,” “The slap sound,” and “THE SMACK.”

According to Statista, approximately 58 million Americans went to the nation’s waterways in 2023 to indulge in a spot of freshwater, saltwater, and fly-water fishing. This represented the highest participation rate in this wholesome outdoor activity for more than a decade. If it results in more videos as funny as this one, we’re all for that figure increasing even more.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com