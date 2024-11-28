‘Why’d it sound like a pool ball’: Son finds unexpected use for his mom’s overcooked Thanksgiving rolls when he uses one as a weapon

Thanksgiving is that time of year when kitchens are bustling, families are gathering, and everyone is trying their best to whip up a meal that could rival a Norman Rockwell painting. But let’s be clear: not everyone belongs in the kitchen, and the following TikTok video hilariously proves why!

As Thanksgiving approaches, home chefs everywhere are scrambling to perfect their holiday recipes. But as anyone who’s hosted Thanksgiving knows, not all culinary efforts are created equal. Sometimes, recipes flop spectacularly, and the viral TikTok shows that when the rolls go wrong, they can really go wrong.

Who ordered the rock-hard rolls?

A viral TikTok video from Barstool Sports has taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 7 million views and nearly 350,000 likes. It hilariously demonstrates just how wrong things can go. It stars two brothers, one questionable batch of homemade rolls, and a whole lot of laughter. The now-famous clip shows one brother holding one of his mom’s homemade rolls, which, at first glance, might seem innocent enough. But things quickly take a turn when he demonstrates just how solid these rolls are. The roll is so overcooked it’s practically indestructible.

To prove its toughness, the boy bangs the roll on the table, and the sound it makes is unmistakably similar to a pool ball clunking against the surface. But the real laugh-out-loud moment comes when he lobs the rock-hard roll at his unsuspecting brother, who is sitting quietly at the dinner table. The roll bounces off his head with a loud thunk that TikTok users couldn’t contain their laughter. The absurd sound effect and the brother’s nonchalant reaction have made this video a Thanksgiving comedy classic.

One commenter summed it up perfectly with the question on everyone’s mind: “Why’d it sound like a pool ball?” Another chimed in with a playful jab, “Yummy! It will give you that CRUNCH.” Meanwhile, a third user compared the unfortunate rolls to “the burger buns at school,” which, let’s be honest, hits way too close to home for anyone who endured cafeteria lunches.

Thanksgiving fails make the holidays a lot funnier

@taylorbnice Its safe to say nobody is eating this but me ♬ original sound – Taylorbnice

While this hilarious kitchen mishap has people howling, it also feels incredibly relatable. Thanksgiving is known for its share of culinary disasters. From turkeys that refuse to thaw, and mashed potatoes that are more glue than fluff, to pies that resemble hockey pucks. It’s all part of the holiday charm or chaos. This particular roll catastrophe, however, has reached a level of comedy gold most kitchen fails could only dream of. What makes this video so endearing is its relatability. Everyone has experienced a Thanksgiving kitchen fail at some point.

Let’s be honest, half the fun of Thanksgiving is laughing off those mishaps with the people who matter most. Thanksgiving, at its core, is about coming together with loved ones, sharing gratitude, and even laughing at the occasional dinner disaster. Whether it’s a dry turkey, lumpy gravy, or, in this case, rock-hard rolls, the memories made around the table are what really matter. And for this family, those memories now include a viral moment that millions of people won’t soon forget.

