‘Will be buying my first pair of crocs soon’: Man smuggles contraband into a concert by hiding them in plain sight on his shoes

Let’s get real for a second here: Crocs aren’t trendy, but they are exceptionally comfortable. And it turns out they have a hidden benefit we never realized before: they can be used to smuggle your concert essentials without security noticing.

Recommended Videos

Who would have thought those little holes in the Crocs could double as a way to accessorize your shoes and also add tiny alcohol bottles? Well, thanks to TikTok, we now have all the inspiration we need.

TikToker @kellumstiks got creative with his shoes when attending a concert for Boogie T.Rio, and he shared the results on the platform for everyone to see. To say people were impressed would be an accurate statement, and he has effectively eliminated the need for pockets or a wallet ever again. Among the comments was a reaction from someone who was impressed about him rolling up a bill. “Some venues are cash only, always gotta be prepared,” kellumstiks responded.

People react to the inventive use of Crocs for concerts

Crocs for concerts may become a cool new hashtag, but until we get to that point, let’s focus on what people say about kellumstiks’ genius. “I came legit to see if you were at wobble. ONLY A WOOK WOULD HAVE THE CROC CHARM IDEA I LOVE IT,” a comment reads.

Other reactions include: “I’m so glad the algorithm brought me back, will be buying my first pair of crocs soon,” “Now this is innovative,” and “That’s hilarious.”

Other ideas for the usefulness of Crocs have also been shared. “I know someone who has little pouches that hook onto the croc straps, wears them around the back of their foot, never checked at music festivals,” a comment reads. But with all the attention the TikToker is getting for his Crocs, some fear it is too good to be true. “Hurry, take the video down before everyone sees it and our crocs get confiscated,” someone wrote.

Fans of kellumstiks’ posts will know this is a follow-up video to one he made earlier, showing him gluing alcohol bottles and a lighter to his Crocs with the help of super glue, a pack of party gibbets, and some expert craftsmanship. People were curious to see if the results worked, and it looks like not only did they work, but he may have started a new trend. Would you rock bills and alcohol bottles as your new Croc charms? Or is this best left to the truly brave among us?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy