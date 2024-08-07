Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Spam call TikTok
Image via @sheenamelwani/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Why hang up? I like this man’: Woman gets spam call, so she hires her hubby to scare them away with his obnoxious cheerfulness

"He seemed so defeated."
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 12:24 pm

Spam calls are a scourge on this nation and every other, and they seem to get more frequent with each passing day.

Recommended Videos

I myself fall victim to these calls with infuriating frequency, as vipers seek to exploit my technically elderly father, and I’ve masterminded a few hilarious tricks over the years to enact minor revenge on these relentless callers. Even my methods don’t quite stack up to those of TikTok icon Sheena Melwani and, of course, her comedic legend of a husband.

The TikToker has made a career out of largely reacting to her husband’s side-splitting diatribes, and she once again leaned on his singular approach to problem solving after receiving a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side was almost certainly attempting to scam Melwani, which made her husband’s elegant handling of the situation all the more satisfying.

The video starts with Melwani already in stitches as her husband pretends to be her father, and promptly baffles the person on the other side of the call. They’re left fumbling for words as her hubby refuses to pass over the phone — apparently being married precludes her from speaking to spam callers — and turns the caller in such circles they lose focus entirely.

@sheenamelwani

And this is why I always pick up unknown numbers! #unknown

♬ original sound – Sheena Melwani

His responses confuse the spam caller so much, in fact, that he ultimately decides to simply hang up rather than continue to fumble through the conversation. Melwani couldn’t be more pleased by the outcome — noting in the video’s caption that “this is why I always pick up unknown numbers!”

Viewers were also in stark approval of Melwani and her hubby’s approach to fielding calls, with quite a few — even former call center workers — praising them on their delivery. Melwani’s husband was at no point disrespectful or angry, just confusing, and that prompted demands for an entire series of spam call content.

Noting that “the dude got caught off guard so badly,” commenters heaped praise on Melwani and her husband and celebrated the “pure chaos” of the call. It’s certainly better than how many people react to the unceasing spam calls, but can you really blame us for being frustrated? The average adult receives more than three spam calls and several spam texts per day, and that’s based on a study from 2022. In the years since, the number of calls has likely increased, leaving people with phones to field endless calls from unwanted sources.

Perhaps we should all take the Melwani route and simply baffle our spam callers into hanging up. With enough pranking, it may even earn us a position on those coveted “don’t call” lists — if only we could all be so lucky.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.