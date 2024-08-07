‘Why hang up? I like this man’: Woman gets spam call, so she hires her hubby to scare them away with his obnoxious cheerfulness

Spam calls are a scourge on this nation and every other, and they seem to get more frequent with each passing day.

Recommended Videos

I myself fall victim to these calls with infuriating frequency, as vipers seek to exploit my technically elderly father, and I’ve masterminded a few hilarious tricks over the years to enact minor revenge on these relentless callers. Even my methods don’t quite stack up to those of TikTok icon Sheena Melwani and, of course, her comedic legend of a husband.

The TikToker has made a career out of largely reacting to her husband’s side-splitting diatribes, and she once again leaned on his singular approach to problem solving after receiving a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side was almost certainly attempting to scam Melwani, which made her husband’s elegant handling of the situation all the more satisfying.

The video starts with Melwani already in stitches as her husband pretends to be her father, and promptly baffles the person on the other side of the call. They’re left fumbling for words as her hubby refuses to pass over the phone — apparently being married precludes her from speaking to spam callers — and turns the caller in such circles they lose focus entirely.

His responses confuse the spam caller so much, in fact, that he ultimately decides to simply hang up rather than continue to fumble through the conversation. Melwani couldn’t be more pleased by the outcome — noting in the video’s caption that “this is why I always pick up unknown numbers!”

Viewers were also in stark approval of Melwani and her hubby’s approach to fielding calls, with quite a few — even former call center workers — praising them on their delivery. Melwani’s husband was at no point disrespectful or angry, just confusing, and that prompted demands for an entire series of spam call content.

Noting that “the dude got caught off guard so badly,” commenters heaped praise on Melwani and her husband and celebrated the “pure chaos” of the call. It’s certainly better than how many people react to the unceasing spam calls, but can you really blame us for being frustrated? The average adult receives more than three spam calls and several spam texts per day, and that’s based on a study from 2022. In the years since, the number of calls has likely increased, leaving people with phones to field endless calls from unwanted sources.

Perhaps we should all take the Melwani route and simply baffle our spam callers into hanging up. With enough pranking, it may even earn us a position on those coveted “don’t call” lists — if only we could all be so lucky.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy