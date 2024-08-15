‘You’re better than me, I would’ve done worse’: Woman’s neighbor from hell keeps stealing from her patio, so she plants a ‘poo-poo vape’

We all have stories of horrible neighbors. Whether it’s neighbors who play their music too loud, who bang on the walls, who have parties on a random Tuesday night, or who steal your packages, the possibilities are endless and everyone you talk to probably has their own horror story.

Kelly Bee on TikTok has a particularly horrific story when it comes to her living situation, but she and her husband figured out the perfect way to get back at their crappy neighbors.

Kelly noticed that she’d lost her vape one day and turned the house upside down looking for it. Eventually, she checked on her Ring camera and saw that her neighbor had come around and stolen her vape off Kelly’s private patio.

From what it sounds like, the thievery was not an isolated occurrence. Kelly noticed her lighters going missing since she and her husband moved in, so Kelly decided it was time to do something about it. Initially, they tried to talk to the neighbor, telling her to stop going onto their property. When that didn’t work, Kelly grabbed one of her dead vapes and took a video baptizing it in toilet water and leaving it on the patio table for her neighbor to steal.

Sure enough the next day it was gone.

But the story doesn’t end there. Kelly’s husband sent the neighbor the video of Kelly dunking the vape in the toilet and the neighbor got mad at Kelly for giving her a poopy vape — as if she wasn’t the one stealing in the first place.

So the neighbor went to try and confront Kelly over the vape she stole while her husband sat back and told her to go ahead inside, knowing full well the neighbor would not be satisfied with the outcome. The neighbor of course chickened out and went home, probably realizing that she was fully in the wrong.

Kelly was a little worried that she’d taken things too far, but according to the comment section, she didn’t take things far enough. A few people said that they would’ve dipped it in more than some toilet water. Maybe a toilet with a little bit of number one or number two inside, instead.

Other people are praising her husband for standing on business and defending her, and other people are offering to pull up and confront the neighbor for her. With fists or words.

When it comes to neighborly theft, Kelly had a less serious case. Her neighbor never tried to enter her house to steal from her or go inside when no one was home, but petty theft can accelerate to burglary. The Zebra reports that 65% of people recognize their burglar. That means that it could be a friend or a neighbor. In fact, ADT reported that 50% of burglars live within two miles of the homes that they steal from.

With that in mind, Kelly’s Ring camera and poopy vape pen may have been the deterrent she needed to prevent her sticky-fingered neighbor from taking things further. Kelly says not much came of the situation since the neighbor was so clearly in the wrong, but hopefully, that teaches her never to trespass and steal properly ever again. You never know where that stolen property has been.

