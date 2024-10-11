Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshots of a woman talking a selfie in a bathroom mirror
Screengrabs via TikTok/@ neysharivera0
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Never taking videos in the bathroom EVER AGAIN’: Woman’s restroom fit check gets a lot less demure when stranger decides to let it all out

How would you respond?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:12 pm

Using a public bathroom can be a total adventure. Will you line up for what feels like hours, which is of course the time you really need to pee? Will the floor of each stall be covered in wet toilet paper? Or, as this TikTok user experienced, will you double-check your fashionable outfit in the mirror and hear something that should occur only in nightmares?

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

@neysharivera0 shared a snapshot of a common activity that turned frightening when she looked in a bathroom mirror and a stranger in a stall passed some serious gas. The sound can only be described as ear-splitting and heartstopping. Yes, as you might have guessed, this is a story about farts!

@neysharivera0

Never taking videos in the bathroom EVER again😭😭😭😭😭 #fyp

♬ original sound – neysha rivera

One person commented “And she was probably holding it for so long while you in there playing!” while another spoke the truth: “But to be fair, they’re in the right place for that.” If you can’t fart in a bathroom, after all, where else can you? At least this didn’t happen in the middle of a crowded movie theater or the supermarket. Some said they would have left ASAP and others admitted they wouldn’t be able to stop themselves from laughing. This is one of those moments in life so surprising that giggling is the only logical response. I have to ask: what would Fartbuckle think?

Well, according to the wise people at Harvard, everyone’s letting out 14 farts on a daily basis, which seems high to me (but, then again, I didn’t go to Harvard). Based on that fact, it seems most people will find themselves in this humiliating situation at least once, if they haven’t already. There might be no avoiding it, either, as apparently, everyone farts more as they get older thanks to digestive shifts. UCLA Health says eating whole grains could make the issue worse. That’s what you get for eating healthy!

If you want to know how to respond when your bowels take over, The New Zealand Herald has some ideas. As this advice column suggests, there are three options: act like nothing happened, get yourself to a private place as soon as possible, or admit you farted. Given the thunderous sounds coming from @neysharivera0’s video, the person behind that bathroom stall couldn’t do anything except be totally truthful.

I can’t decide which is more awkward: being the stranger hearing the fart or being the stranger doing the farting. Probably the latter. One thing is certain — both people now have a memorable story to tell anyone they meet. They’ll both find willing audiences since there’s something purely humorous about witnessing such intense gassy discomfort and surprisingly (or unsurprisingly?) a lot of people are happy to talk about farts all day long. But, at the same time, everyone knows the pain and embarrassment of having stomach troubles in a public space. Although this video might turn everyone into giggling little kids, I can’t help but feel for this person, too. (Spoken as someone who struggled for years with stomach issues before realizing that gluten and dairy are my mortal enemies.)

So, how did Neysha respond? She decided to suspend —indefinitely — her bathroom videos. Honestly, that’s a smart move. How are you supposed to live out the rest of your day after this? The next time I have to use a public restroom, I’ll be thinking about this gassy tale and hoping it doesn’t get repeated.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.