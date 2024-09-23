Image Credit: Disney
Image via TikTok/@kanddplus3
‘WTF are they putting in our food?’: Walmart shoppers are flaming the grocery store for selling expired bagels that somehow never go bad 

Is it magic? Witchcraft? Some sort of bagel voodoo?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 22, 2024 11:29 pm

Walmart is a one-stop-shop for all your needs, from groceries to electronics, and apparently, even immortal bagels.

Recently, a TikTok video by user @kanddplus3, Kristen, has sparked a debate about the quality of food sold at Walmart. In the video, Kristen expresses her concern over a pack of bagels she purchased from the retail giant in mid-July, with a “Best if used by” date of August 12, 2024. Fast forward to September 14, 2024, and the bagels are still as fresh as the day they were bought, without a single speck of mold in sight.

According to Kristen, a normal bagel should start showing signs of mold within about a week, give or take a few days. But these Walmart bagels? They’re defying the laws of nature and putting all other bread products to shame.

@kanddplus3

Really though, this isn’t normal #mold #usafood #americanfood #youarewhatyoueat #bagels

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Users in the comments section were quick to chime in with their own experiences and theories. Some shared their weekly struggles with moldy bread, while others pointed fingers at the preservatives used in these seemingly indestructible bagels.

One user even questioned the timeline, pointing out that August 12 is not exactly 8 weeks before September 14. But Kristen clarified that she had actually purchased the bagels several weeks before the expiration date, which only adds to the mystery of these immortal breakfast treats.

While Kristen’s concerns about the unnaturally long shelf life of these bagels are valid, the use of preservatives in food products is a common practice. These additives help prevent food waste by extending the shelf life of products. In fact, you’ve probably consumed your fair share of preservatives without even realizing it. From the bread in your sandwich to the cereal in your bowl, preservatives are everywhere, keeping your food fresher for longer.

Furthermore, the “Best if used by” date on Kristen’s bagels doesn’t necessarily mean they’re expired. This label is more of a suggestion for optimal freshness and quality, rather than a hard and fast rule for food safety. However, it’s understandable that consumers might be confused when a product remains visually and texturally unchanged well past its suggested use-by date. I mean, how many additives does it take to keep a bagel from molding? Is it even a bagel anymore, or just a cleverly disguised lump of chemicals masquerading as a breakfast food?

Don’t worry, all of these additives are regulated and deemed safe by food safety authorities, so you can continue to enjoy your immortal bagels without fear of growing an extra arm or turning into a zombie.

According to the FDA, the maximum allowable level of calcium propionate (a common preservative used in bagels) is 0.32% by weight of the flour used in the dough. To put that into perspective, if you had a bagel that weighed 100 grams, it could contain up to 0.32 grams of calcium propionate and still be considered safe for consumption. However, being safe doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re good for you. It’s always a good idea to consume preservative-laden foods in moderation. And hey, you can always opt for the fresh-baked variety.

