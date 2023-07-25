‘Y’all know drinking ain’t cute?’ Woman has the perfect comeback to store clerk’s criticism

As women, we have a social responsibility to channel our feminine energy in the most universally charming way possible, namely in a manner that allows us to acclimate to the essence of infinitely desirable goddesses so often elegized by the world’s many imaginative scribes.

And if you believe that for even a second, I have an enormous boat to sell you.

Indeed, the world may be desperate for us to forget this, but palatability is not a fee we’re meant to cough up in exchange for existing in the world, and if it’s somehow difficult to believe that, perhaps the point would get across more effectively if it were hitched on the back of what’s perhaps the most perfect Southern drawl TikTok has ever seen.

Indeed, when @sydneybanks205 and her friends rolled up to the liquor store counter with just about every product in the store, it should have been clear from the get-go what the endgoal was; blissful, unabashed inebriation, perhaps with an accompanying campfire and a hangover that may or may not have been worth it.

So when the clerk offered up the very strange reminder that “drinking ain’t cute,” no time was wasted in clarifying that being cute, as is the case with most women’s endeavors, was not the name of the game here.

Now, it’s no great leap to assume that this was staged, given the position of the camera and the TikTokker’s immediate burst into laughter after the fact, but any reminder that our value goes beyond our agreeability is always one worth putting out to the world.