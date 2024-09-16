‘Years of counseling right there’: Parental prank results in daughter spending entire school day dressed like an Oompa-Loompa

Oompa-Loompa doompa-dee-doo, I have another quirky TikTok tale for you. Oompa-Loompa doompa-dee-da, anyone who suffers from second-hand cringe might want to run far.

All the children who Willy Wonka lured into his chocolate factory suffered terrible fates — Violet Beauregard turned blue, Mike Teavee was shrunk, and Charlie Bucket has to spend the rest of his life in business with Johnny Depp. And yet this unfortunate kid may have suffered a fate even worse — all thanks to their parents pulling a merciless prank that is one day going to cost them dearly. In therapy bills, if nothing else.

This hilarious short video sees a young girl decked out in perfect Oompa-Loompa cosplay, complete with green wig and orange face make-up, but at odds with her get-up is her extremely irritated expression as she stands by her dad’s car. The caption across the video explains why she’s so mad: “When you send them to school in fancy dress — IT WASN’T EVEN FANCY DRESS.”

“I’ve been dressed up all day because of you,” fumes the world’s angriest Oompa-Loompa, while her dad laughs from behind the camera. “I’m never gonna talk to you again,” she warns, before storming off. Back to the chocolate river, presumably.

Social embarrassment on this scale is literally the stuff of every child’s nightmare, so those in the comments — in between fits of laughter -—have an inkling that this incident is about to be the subject of a looot of therapy sessions in Oompa-Loompa Girl’s future. “Years of counseling right there!” one said, while another joked: “In 10 years the therapist says ‘when did this all start’…” Others suspect we are witnessing a villain origins story in real time: “This is like the backstory to how a marvel villain was created.”

Turning up to school in a humiliating outfit is the kind of trauma that stays with you longer than an everlasting gobstopper, but apparently some out there thrive on standing out from the crowd. “I did this backwards, I convinced my mother we had to dress up for a Christmas play and I went into school as a tree,” one hilarious commenter admitted. ” It was June.”

It’s unclear how this prankster demon of a dad convinced his daughter to dress up as an Oompa-Loompa in the first place, but it’s possible that he tricked her into thinking it was World Book Day. In the U.K., it’s traditional for schools to encourage students to dress as literary characters on that day, which sounds like a bit of harmless fun but in recent years has earned growing controversy. Many parents have denounced the intense competitive costuming that parents are often guilty of, and also the financial drain finding or creating a great outfit for your child can cause.

Oompa-Loompa Girl, however, now has a whole other reason for why the World Book Day costume trend should be abolished — lest another poor child out there has to endure a disaster of Willy’s Chocolate Experience proportions.

