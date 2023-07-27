‘Yes, I can connect tuberculosis to the Barbie movie’: John Green drops a big ‘Barbie’ factoid that almost hurts to know

Content creator and TikToker John Green primarily creates educational content and answers questions about history and English for his followers. However, he also occupies a tiny little corner of the internet that has specialized knowledge of (as well as a personal vendetta against) tuberculosis.

Green stitched a video that included a map of whether states had more Barbie or Oppenheimer viewers. The creator of the original video noted that New Mexico obviously had mostly Oppenheimer views since that’s where the movie takes place.

Green took this as an opportunity to let his audience know that the film took place in New Mexico because the state’s air was clean and dry and could heal tuberculosis, which the movie’s titular character had.

And because the two films have been eternally linked, commenters were of course wondering if Green could relate Barbie to tuberculosis as well.

In response, Green shared that tuberculosis redefined beauty standards for women. The disease was heavily romanticized in the 19th century for both men and women. For men, it was seen as a propeller to becoming a creative genius. For women, it shrank the body, defined facial structure, and made skin very pale.

Because of this, corsets and hourglass figures became very in style. Women were even discouraged from spending time outdoors and engaging in physical activity that would make them bulky or toned.

These same beauty features were seen in the original Barbie Doll because of the tuberculosis-era beauty standards.

Commenters were just horrified and impressed by the relation, finding the series both fascinating and completely unhinged. Green commented back with absolute confidence that he can relate anything to TB.