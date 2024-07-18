Image Credit: Disney
TikTok screenshots via @thelousypoledancer
Screenshots via TikTok
‘You can never be too cautious’: Woman lured out of apartment by DoorDasher ‘Britney’ who turns out to be 40-year-old man

"Be careful out there."
Doordash, or other food delivery services, are such an everyday part of our lives that we don’t really give it much thought that we’re handing out our address to complete strangers. Most of the time we don’t need to either, as the DoorDasher is typically good at their job and in a hurry to get to the next delivery. Occasionally, though, something happens that might give you pause next time you’re feeling peckish for McDonalds.

TikTok user Angel Ardito warned her female followers after she had a scary encounter with a duplicitous DoorDasher, one who went under a feminine name, lured her out of her apartment, and turned out to be not who he claimed. Like Angel said, “you can never be too careful when it comes to this,” so folks might want to pay attention to her story.

It sounds like Angel is a pro at ordering DoorDash, as she made sure to send her deliverer, who went by the name “Britney,” a full list of instructions on how to find her apartment in her complex. However, when “Britney” arrived they texted saying they couldn’t find it. “I need you to come down,” they wrote, which Angel immediately found irritating but not necessarily a red flag. So when “Britney” didn’t understand her extra directions and asked her to come down again, she gave in and went to find them… and received a shock.

@thelousypoledancer

You can never be too cautious when it comes to this!! #fyp #doordash #staysafe #becareful #iykyk #forthegirlies

♬ original sound – Angel Ardito

“Tell me why it was like a 40-year-old man delivering the items that I ordered?” Angel asks, rhetorically. She explains that she immediately went on the offensive and asked him point-blank if he was Britney. Amazingly, the man replied “Yeah, yeah I’m Britney.” He then proceeded to do a sweeping look around him and said to Angel, “Oh, you guys have security cameras here?” She quickly replied, snatched her food away, and “booked it out of there.” As Angel puts it, “I don’t even want to know what would’v’e happened if we didn’t have security cameras here.”

Tragically, Angel is far from the only one to have an experience like this. Even with a fake Britney. “I had a “Brittney” too & it was a man,” one comment revealed. “I watched through the ring camera & waited for him to leave before I went out.” Another recalled the creepy time a delivery guy wouldn’t leave: “I’ve had a DoorDasher post a picture of my order on my porch and stayed. I watched from the peephole and front window for TWENTY MINUTES before he finally gave up and left.”

Others had some helpful hacks to pass along that might protect them one day. “My doordash account is on my husband’s name, so they just drop it at the door every time, I recommend using a man’s name,” one woman wrote. Another joked: ‘leave stuff on door step, I’m sick and will not greet you’ has people RUNNING from my door.” Someone else urged DoorDash to do better: “Amazonflex has you do face verification every time you start a shift, DoorDash needs to do the same.”

According to its website, DoorDash employs a “robust, multi-layered identity verification and screening process to help ensure Dashers are who they say they are.” And yet clearly some rotten apples are falling through the cracks. As another commenter warned, “People in my city buy dasher accounts from other people in a fb group… I’ve had a billon [sic] “girl names” turn out to be middle aged guys. It’s terrifying tbh.”

So next time you order in, just keep your wits about you, be safe, and don’t let your hunger override your common sense.

