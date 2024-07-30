Image Credit: Disney
Screengrabs via @Kilo_TheCorso / TikTok
Social Media

‘You handled this like a boss’: Dog owner trains her polite pup in public, gets hounded by woman demanding he be ‘detained and destroyed’

'I'm more scared of small dogs.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
Published: Jul 30, 2024 10:29 am

Some people are just allergic to minding their own business.

Whether in a park, a restaurant, or even on public transportation, it sometimes seems like these individuals can’t function without commenting on other people’s actions, conversations, or appearances.

It also appears that this disease is spreading, and as you scroll on TikTok, more and more people are afflicted by some illness that keeps them from shutting their mouths when they really need to. Fortunately, many of these people are in for quite a humbling experience when they mess with the wrong person.

Mastiff Mix Kilo and his owner, who goes by KM on TikTok, ran into one of these obsessive Karens, and, thanks to KM, she was in for a massive humbling.

KM made training dogs with Kilo online and took them to a shady square to film in public. A woman there decided that Kilo seemed like a threat to her and her tiny white lap dog, and let KM know that she was going to have Kilo detained by the police because he wasn’t on a leash and she saw him as a threat.

KM fired back, insulting the tiny white dog, and letting the woman know that the law is that the dog is under control, not on a leash. She proceeded to show off Kilo’s impressive, extremely controlled training, proving that her dog was far more in control than even a leash could handle.

@kilo_thecorso

Every damn day these uptown Karens & Kevins seem to have a problem with me minding my business. #bigdog #canecorso #corso #dontbullymybreed❤ #karen #dogtraining #dogtrainer #dogmum #dogmumlife #dogcommunity #dogtok #karensoftiktok

♬ original sound – K I L O🐾

Commenters commended her for her iconic behavior and the hilarious humbling she gave the Karen and her ugly white dog. Many people agree that they’re often much more afraid of tiny dogs like that one, not of gentle giants like Kilo. Kilo’s excellent behavior and training alongside his owner’s IDGAF attitude surely taught this woman never to speak out of turn ever again.

People did take KM’s video as an opportunity to hate on little lap dogs, which KM made very clear that she would not stand for. She posted a video of her stepmom dogs showing off their training skills. She noted that training is important for all dogs, big or small, and proper training keeps everyone safe. Dogs, people, and Karens included.

@kilo_thecorso

Replying to @emrycullern2🇵🇸🍉 These are my stepmums pups that she got before I met her! Absolutely no hate whatsoever so anyone with small dogs but TRAINING is fundamental for ALL dogs! It keeps everyone safe 🥰 #littledogs #dogcommunity #dogsoftiktok #dogmumlife #dogmum #dogtraining #trainyourdog

♬ original sound – K I L O🐾

Kilo and KM post their own training tips and tricks for people who want to make sure their own dogs are as calm, cool, and collected in public as Kilo is.

KM is also, clearly, an inspiration for anyone who needs help being calm, cool, and collected, when firing back at a Karen who can’t seem to mind her own business.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.