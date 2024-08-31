‘That mistake saved her a long jail sentence’: Woman snaps after clueless man ditches argument, barely escapes being his would-be killer

What’s the worst that has happened when you, exasperated with an argument, turned your back on the one talking? Got the cold shoulder for a month? Received glares that may as well have been a million needles poking your soul? Ever found yourself facing death as its consequence and got saved because the other person was too angry to execute the deadly action with finesse?

Recommended Videos

Evidently, anyone who advises to leave an argument if it disturbs your peace should probably take a look at this CCTV clip of a man exiting the vehicle of a woman (his girlfriend? Wife? sister?) abruptly ending what appears to be a furious disagreement without pacifying the other person and calmly ascends the stairs of his house, not sparing so much as a glance at his ride.

The result? She revs up her car the minute he exits from the other side and walks in front of it to get to his house. She then tries to run him down.

He almost became a part of a real-life true crime story and he didn’t even know.

He had no clue his life was in danger pic.twitter.com/yC3uk2yJXW — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 29, 2024

Now, some might say that she had no such intentions and wasn’t aiming to hit him. That she always meant to go into neutral when she hit the gas. You might want to turn on the audio to really gauge the danger the man narrowly missed.

Gotta unmute. You missed the confession — Greg (@Greg_With_2_Gs) August 30, 2024

As per the CDC, the odds of getting run over by a car in the United States are minimal — about 1 in 4,292. So whether the odds were working in his favor or it was his almost-murderer’s ability to act out her snap decision (or did she plan it in advance?) which was dampened by her visible frustration and vitriol….

That mistake saved her a long jail sentence. — Erix Arocha (@erixfilming) August 29, 2024

… or the simple presence of gravel in the driveway that might have made the tires spin, either one of them or a combo of them all managed to deflect the ominous end result she had in mind.

Wow that's scary 😨 — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) August 29, 2024

That mistake saved her a long jail sentence. — Erix Arocha (@erixfilming) August 29, 2024

Even if she was just trying to scare him and probably wouldn’t have hit him, what prompted this aggressive response? Were they fighting in the car or continuing an argument that began earlier? The man seemed oblivious to the threat at first — did he underestimate the woman and the gravity of their argument with his decision to disregard the spat or maybe choose to cool down, or did she overreact to whatever he said to close the topic?

We may never know, but no matter what stopped the future that seemed inevitable for a second there deflected a snap decision taken under emotional duress from deciding the future of two people.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy