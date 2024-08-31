Image Credit: Disney
Man escapes hasty death sentence
Photo via Getty Images/X
‘That mistake saved her a long jail sentence’: Woman snaps after clueless man ditches argument, barely escapes being his would-be killer

But the man is unaware of the danger until it is spelled out for him.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|

Published: Aug 31, 2024 05:33 pm

What’s the worst that has happened when you, exasperated with an argument, turned your back on the one talking? Got the cold shoulder for a month? Received glares that may as well have been a million needles poking your soul? Ever found yourself facing death as its consequence and got saved because the other person was too angry to execute the deadly action with finesse?

Evidently, anyone who advises to leave an argument if it disturbs your peace should probably take a look at this CCTV clip of a man exiting the vehicle of a woman (his girlfriend? Wife? sister?) abruptly ending what appears to be a furious disagreement without pacifying the other person and calmly ascends the stairs of his house, not sparing so much as a glance at his ride.

The result? She revs up her car the minute he exits from the other side and walks in front of it to get to his house. She then tries to run him down.

He almost became a part of a real-life true crime story and he didn’t even know.

Now, some might say that she had no such intentions and wasn’t aiming to hit him. That she always meant to go into neutral when she hit the gas. You might want to turn on the audio to really gauge the danger the man narrowly missed.

As per the CDC, the odds of getting run over by a car in the United States are minimal — about 1 in 4,292. So whether the odds were working in his favor or it was his almost-murderer’s ability to act out her snap decision (or did she plan it in advance?) which was dampened by her visible frustration and vitriol….

… or the simple presence of gravel in the driveway that might have made the tires spin, either one of them or a combo of them all managed to deflect the ominous end result she had in mind.

Even if she was just trying to scare him and probably wouldn’t have hit him, what prompted this aggressive response? Were they fighting in the car or continuing an argument that began earlier? The man seemed oblivious to the threat at first — did he underestimate the woman and the gravity of their argument with his decision to disregard the spat or maybe choose to cool down, or did she overreact to whatever he said to close the topic?

We may never know, but no matter what stopped the future that seemed inevitable for a second there deflected a snap decision taken under emotional duress from deciding the future of two people.

