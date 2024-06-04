JT_Sharpie on TikTok
‘You sir, are fired’: Employee makes critical mistake while watching his boss’s dog, wrecks her house

This guy may never do his boss a favor again.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:35 pm

A recent viral TikTok video has reminded us that whenever you agree to dog-sit, it’s best to follow the pet owner’s instructions carefully. One dog sitter failed to do just that, and as he explains in the video, he had some explaining to do when the dog’s owner — his boss — got back from vacation.

At the start of the video, @Sharpie_JT approaches the home where the dog lives. Before he opens the door, he says he agreed to watch the dog while his boss took “a little vacation to the beach.” The dog, he says, is a Cane Corso, an Italian Mastiff breed, which can often weigh over 100 pounds. The dog doesn’t appear in the original video.

Sharpie_JT opens the door to reveal the utter destruction the dog caused inside his boss’s home. There are chewed-up cardboard games, knocked down clocks, wrecked plants, and it even looks like the dog got into what appears to be flour and tracked white paw prints all over the floor. In another room, Sharpie_JT finds the dog ripped up the cushions on his boss’s couch. “I don’t even know where to start,” he says, defeated.

He explains that he was supposed to lock the dog up at night but felt bad about doing that, so he let her roam free. “She taught me a lesson,” he says. And dog sitters in the comments were seemingly traumatized about what they’d seen. “As a professional sitter I literally felt my gut turn and inspecting everything for a possible vet visit need 😳😳😳😳,” one person said.

In a twist, the kennel where the dog was supposed to be housed was squeaky clean. “When people try to make me feel guilty about kenneling my dogs during work. It is for their safety as much as mine!!” another commenter added.

Sharpie_JT offered an update days later confirming the safety of the dog (and house). We find out the white powder-like substance was actually plaster of Paris, a mixture used to create hand molds and cement statues. We also learn that the Cane Corso is just a puppy, which explains the destructive behavior.

Best of all, TJ admits he shared the videos with his boss, saying “I sent her the videos!!! We are great friends lol things happen in life no problem 😉”

So, there’s a silver lining here: @JT_Sharpie is still employed, and the puppy is fine. The couch, not so much.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.