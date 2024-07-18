‘You’re hooked on the sauce’: Dad fears the worst when he discovers son’s needles, but the truth is somehow much stranger

TikTok is absolutely chock-full of nifty little food hacks that often make you wonder how someone even came up with the idea in the first place. Sometimes they work, sometimes they do not.

Recommended Videos

It’s one of the many reasons why the app is so great. You should never underestimate a tool that allows people to share such knowledge freely. Although I must admit that some of these hacks do seem a little unorthodox, requiring utensils you wouldn’t expect to see in the kitchen.

Such is the case with one individual who, thanks to his own genius food hack, keeps a rather large supply of hypodermic needles in his house (his technique required them). The man, who goes by the handle @skimppzz (or Skimp) on the app shared a pretty funny misunderstanding between him and his father when his father accidentally stumbled upon the bag of needles.

To be fair, I don’t think we can fault the father for jumping to the conclusion he did. After all, what else was he supposed to think when he found his son’s stash? As painful a thought as it may be, there are not a whole lot of other egg-splanations. Well, okay, there’s the explanation that his son gives about injecting eggs with soy sauce, but if you see a bag of needles and instantly think “he’s just injecting hard-boiled eggs” rather than “he’s doing hard drugs” then maybe you’re the weird one.

Skimp raves about the soy sauce and soft-boiled egg combo and hey, I don’t doubt it’s probably pretty good, but like he says, it’s a bit hard to explain. He ultimately concludes that maybe it would have just been easier to let his dad think he does drugs. “I don’t know, I think he would have respected heroin a little more, ” he says. All jokes aside, I’m sure his father is very relieved that what he saw wasn’t eggs-actly what he thought it was, as most parents would be.

How to make “black tar heroin eggs”

Down in the comments, people were curious about what this fabled soft-boiled egg recipe was all about, with one individual asking for a video demonstration. Luckily, Skimp was more than happy to oblige.

His video now sits with some of the greatest and weirdest TikTok food hacks I have ever seen. I mean, that’s pretty much what I eggs-pected based on what he told us previously, but seeing it in action makes me want to try it myself. It’s pretty simple: you boil your eggs for seven minutes, peel the shell off, and pull the soy sauce out of the bottle with the needle before injecting it into the egg. When you cut it open, lo and behold, there is soy sauce mixed in with the gooey contents of the yolk. If you’ve got eggs, soy sauce, and a needle you can do this yourself pretty easily.

People are divided over whether this is really smart or really dumb but all that matters is that Skimp enjoys his food. When asked by a commenter where he got the inspiration from, he simply replied “heroin,” which sounds about right.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy