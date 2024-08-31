‘You’re making me feel threatened’: Customer is stalked across Walgreens because she didn’t meet the ‘dress code’

For far too long, women have had to tolerate men’s creepy, downright disgusting behavior in public spaces. From catcalls to unwanted advances, these sleazy, slime-ball predators have been getting away with their revolting antics. But now, in the age of social media, women are fighting back by exposing these harassers for all to see.

Recently, a woman named Caprice Capone (@xoxocapricecapone) took to TikTok to share a disturbing video of her experience at Walgreens. The video features an older male employee who seems to have taken up a new role as the fashion police or, more accurately, a creepy vigilante tailing customers who don’t fit his dress code. And even if there were a dress code, she was wearing pajamas, for crying out loud.

But let’s be crystal clear here: This isn’t about a dress code. It doesn’t matter if she was in pajamas, a bikini, or a potato sack. It’s about a man who feels entitled to make a woman feel uncomfortable and like a hunted animal in a place where she should be able to shop in peace. And that, my friends, is not okay. In the video, we see this man staring at Caprice, his beady little eyes boring into her as she tries to go about her business. He trails after her like a bloodhound on the scent, refusing to back off even when she repeatedly asks him to stop.

@xoxocapricecapone I didn’t realize you had a new dress code for customers @Walgreens Sorry I left my evening gown at home, wont happen again. #profilingpeople #poorcustomerservice #getaway #stopprofiling One more question, is it also policy to be this close to customers, especially if they’re asked to back up? I have the rest of the video when you guys actually care. #stalkervibes ♬ original sound – Caprice Capone

Naturally, the comments section was filled with people suggesting ways for Caprice to fight back. Some were like, “Girl, just start screaming ‘HELP’ at the top of your lungs!” Others commented, “Ooh, I know! Fill up your cart with a bunch of random crap, then just abandon it at the checkout!” I’m all for a good passive-aggressive move! My personal favorite comment was the one that pointed out the sheer absurdity of it all:

“I worked at Walgreens for 4 years there was never a dress code for customers they just had to have shoes on…”

Here’s the thing: It shouldn’t be on the victim to find ways to defend themselves. It shouldn’t be on the woman to scream or cause a scene just to be left alone. It should be on society as a whole to hold these harassers accountable. Harassment is a pervasive, life-altering problem that affects women of all ages, races, and clothing preferences. A study by Pew Research Center highlights how harassment and discrimination based on women’s clothing choices is a global issue. If you’re not part of the solution, then you’re sure as hell part of the problem.

As for the fossilized relic masquerading as a Walgreens employee? Maybe it’s time for him to crawl back under the rock he slithered out from and find a new hobby more suited to his Neanderthal sensibilities.

