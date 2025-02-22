‘You’re mine’: Walking red flag of a man insists that his date is ‘immature’ and ‘inappropriate’ for singing happy birthday to a child

First dates can be a gamble. Sometimes, there’s a spark, and you can’t wait to plan for the next one. Other times, a single conversation tells you all you need to know — it’s never going to work.

If things don’t work out, both people can simply go their separate ways and never cross paths again. For one TikTok user though, the break wasn’t quite as clean, and she was chewed out by her date over something completely innocent and harmless.

TikToker Kayla (@kayla.g21), posted a video showing herself having a conversation with a guy she just went on a first date with. In the caption, she noted that she started recording as soon as her date “started getting spicy” with her. “One thing men will always have? The audacity.” she wrote.

The video started with her date telling her that she could have been “more calm,” to which Kayla replied if he could give her a specific instance when on the date she wasn’t “calm.” According to him, she “obnoxiously” sang happy birthday together with the family on the table next to theirs while they were singing to a little girl, which he said was “kind of embarrassing,” “inappropriate,” and “immature.”

Props to Kayla for taking it all in stride and keeping her composure after hearing those words from him. In response, she said that they could simply call it a day, say they weren’t a good match, and move on, but she felt his comments were a bit too much, especially since they just met a few hours ago. This guy couldn’t take a hint, though, and continued to express his thoughts, telling Kayla that she had a great personality and was beautiful, but her actions during their date weren’t ideal for someone that he wanted to marry, adding, “So I’m just trying to put you in check.”

After all that, her date still had the audacity to think that they could “still see where this goes.” Kayla explained that she was just trying to do a nice thing for the little girl who was very excited about everyone singing for her, to which the Grinch of a man asked, “But was that your family or did you know anyone?” He still wasn’t done and said that he wanted to date a “sophisticated” and “classy” woman, adding, “You’re mine.” Kayla was taken aback by that statement, asking, “I’m what?!” Mr. Red Flag backtracked saying, “Okay, you’re not mine,” explaining that she brought the little girl and her entire family into their first date when she sang happy birthday to her, even bringing her choice of clothing into the conversation by saying that she wore her outfit to get attention.

It was pretty evident that Kayla wasn’t interested in going out on a second date with him, but apparently, he couldn’t take a hint and still said that “moving forward” he didn’t want that type of behavior. Kayla stopped him right there, saying that there would be “no moving forward” for them. At that point, absolutely done with the man, she asked him to stop the car and let her out, which he initially refused to do by pointing out what she was wearing. Fortunately, he eventually let her out of the car.

Many users took to Kayla’s comments section saying that they felt relieved she was able to get away from the situation safely. Many others said that they, too, sing happy birthday at restaurants for other patrons despite not knowing them. Most of the commentators recognized the man for what he truly is — an entitled misogynist trying to dominate a woman since his dated opinions run on the notion that it is okay and the very definition of normal for a man to control, ridicule, and creep out women.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incidence, after all, we are living in an era where technology keeps advancing but the backward mentality retains its cozy habitat in the brains of countless still viewing women as puppets to be ordered around. Whether it is Iran lowering the age of marriage for girls to nine years or America being governed by a man who has been held liable for sexual assault, the spread of this epidemic is everywhere.

