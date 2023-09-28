‘Yours, suspiciously’: Employee proves boss doesn’t read their emails by signing off in increasingly wild ways

When you’re working a boring nine-to-five, sometimes it is important to do little things to spice up your day. Whether it is making a game out of completing all of your tasks or ruthlessly annoying your coworkers, it is a key part of getting through the day. This viral TikTok gives corporate workers a new idea of how to get through their workday while still maintaining their productivity.

This particular nine-to-fiver has decided to get creative with her email send-offs, mostly to see whether anyone is actually reading her emails anyway. They range from subtly funny to completely deranged, as do the contents of the emails themselves. Some highlights include “Only because I have to,” “Sounds like a you problem,” and of course, the email that details squirrels taking over a building. Because of that, Brigitte Chenevart, Social Media Specialist, is single-handedly proving that bosses do not in fact read their emails, or at least not thoroughly enough to notice the unique talent of improvisational email send-offs.

Viewers were completely delighted by her email contents, and even had some suggestions of their own, including “With the utmost anxiety” and “Fighting for my life.” Many also took notice of the deranged contents of the emails, and were really hoping for an update on the squirrel-infested building, or whatever came of one emailer’s request to fill a floor with ping-pong balls, which anxiously waiting viewers have yet to get an answer to. As it turns out, many people have experimented with some fun sign-offs, and honestly, the comment section is full of excellent ideas, if you’re thinking of changing up your email signature.

Many of these commenters also admit that testing their bosses this way comes from at least a little bit of disdain from their employers. An article on LinkedIn reports that the number one reason employees quit their jobs is because of their manager. One expert says that who a company names as manager at a workplace does a lot for employee morale and productivity. Employers that cater to and empower their employees seem to have more dedicated workers, and probably fewer passive-aggressive email signatures.

If you are not one of those employees with strong morale, this may just be the best last-ditch effort to increase it, especially if you’re convinced that no one is reading your emails. Maybe even make it a company-wide occasion, and see who gets noticed by the big boss first. It could be a dangerous game, but it definitely won’t be a boring one.