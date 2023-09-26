8 Aussie streamers join the class of Gen V with prizes up for grabs

This article is sponsored by Prime Video.

Gen V, from the world of The Boys, is nearly here. To celebrate the suped-up college action, eight Twitch and YouTube streamers will get a taste of the Godolkin University experience in The Sims 4.

The Boys is all kinds of chaotic, action-packed, and of course, full of that comic-book charm. Gen V is set in the same universe, and brings more of this chaos in a college setting, with a new cast of characters to meet. Loserfruit, Nalopia, Jeyjeybink, and five of Australia’s most beloved creators will take on the persona and abilities of Gen V’s cast of supes while completing unique tasks in The Sims 4 Discover University expansion.



Part of these challenges will be for each creator to create their version of hype video vying for your attention and the chance to be ranked number one in this homage to Godolkin.

Gaming superstar Loserfruit will play to the abilities of Gen V’s Marie Moreau. Her roommate Emma Shaw, another student at Godolkin, will be embodied by Nalopia, another well loved Aussie gaming content creator.

Jordan Li is a character in Gen V with the superpower to change forms between male and female. In this unique Sims challenge, each form will be played by a different creator with Jeyjeybink capturing the female form, while GobbysGayming handles the other.

Develique will appear as Sam Riordan, Fasffy is Andrew Anderson, Emiloo will be Cate Dunlap, and finally, Golden Boy Jason is set to be brought to life in The Sims by Opti.

STREAMER Schedule Loserfruit Sep 29 @ 8PM AEST Nalopia Sep 29 @ 8PM AEST Fasffy Sep 29 @ 8PM AEST GobbysGayming Sep 30 @ 9AM AEST Jeyjeybink Sep 30 @ 11AM AEST Develique Sep 30 @ 7PM AEST ximOpti Oct 2 @ 4PM AEST Emiloo Oct 3 @ 2PM AEST

Fans have a big part to play in this unique celebration of Gen V as you’ll be given the chance to vote on whose hype video is the best, and score prizes in the process on genvsupemysim.com. Five major winners will take home the ultimate Gen V University survival pack featuring $500 cash, The Sims Discover university pack, Gen V varsity jacket and a Gen V Supe pack. Fifteen additional winners will take home The Sims Discover University pack to play at home like the streamers.

The doors to Godolkin University will swing open when Gen V is coming to Prime Video on September 29.




