Austin City Limits tickets 2024: Best prices to see Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, and more live

Country music fans are getting ready to take over Austin, Texas for one of the biggest festivals of the year. Austin City Limits 2024 will be in town for two weekends in October, and it’s not too late to buy tickets.

Recommended Videos

Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Blink-182, and Tyler, the Creator will headline the show at Zilker Park.

Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

More than 130 artists will perform across nine stages at this year’s country music festival, which will take place from Oct. 4 to 6 and Oct. 11 to 13. Approximately 450,000 country music lovers of all ages attend the event each year.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for the ACL music festival on StubHub

ACL Music Festival was inspired by the classic television series of the same name, which premiered in 1976. The concert series kicked off in 2002 and is now celebrating its 22nd year. The festival will have something for everyone, regardless of your musical palette.

Here’s how you can buy tickets online, and a lineup of the artists performing.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024

Tickets to Austin City Limits 2024 are still available on StubHub with plenty of options depending on your ACL 2024 appetite. Whether you’re looking to attend an individual session, weekends one or two, or the entire festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are the latest price breakdowns for every option currently available on StubHub.

New at ACL 2024

Concert organizers are boasting the use of innovative technology at this year’s festival. One of the main stages will be entirely powered by a hybrid battery system instead of a biodiesel generator, which has been used in previous years.

“Following this year’s highly successful and history-making battery-powered main stage at Lollapalooza, we are excited to bring this sustainable solution to Austin City Limits Music Festival,” Jake Perry, C3 Presents’ director of operations and sustainability, said in a press release, according to NBC affiliate KXAN. “We have set a goal to build a more sustainable future for music festivals, which involves implementing solutions that make our operations more energy efficient and reinventing how we look at power.

Organizers also announced the news on the festival’s official Instagram account. Audio, lighting, video, and stage production around the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage will be 100% hybrid battery-powered.

Austin City Limits 2024 schedule

Austin City Limits 2024 will take place Oct. 4 to 6 and Oct. 11 to 14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Here are some of the notable performers during the event:

Weekend One

Friday, Oct. 4 Chaparelle – 2:00pm – 2:45pm Norah Jones – 4:10pm – 5:10pm Foster the People – 6:10pm – 7:10pm Leon Bridges – 6:30pm – 7:30pm Blink-182 – 8:10pm Chris Stapleton – 8:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 5 Khruangbin – 6:20pm – 7:20pm Renee Rapp – 7:20pm – 8:20pm Pretty Lights – 8:10pm Dua Lipa – 8:20pm

Sunday, Oct. 6 Kehlani – 7:25pm – 8:25pm Chappell Roan – 6:45pm – 7:45pm Dom Dolla – 7:45pm – 8:45pm Sturgill Simpson – 8:25pm Tyler, The Creator – 8:45pm



Weekend Two

Friday, Oct. 11 Foster the People – 6:19pm – 7:10pm Leon Bridges – 6:30pm – 7:30pm Jeezy – 7:30pm – 8:30pm The Marias – 7:30pm – 8:30pm Blink-182 – 8:10pm Chris Stapleton – 8:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 12 Khruangbin – 6:20pm – 7:20pm Renee Rapp – 7:20pm – 8:20pm Pretty Lights – 8:10pm Dua Lipa – 8:20pm

Sunday, Oct. 13 Chappell Roan – 6:45pm – 7:45pm The Red Clay Strays – 7:25pm – 8:25pm Sturgill Simpson 8:25pm Tyler, The Creator – 8:45pm



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy