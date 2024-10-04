Austin City Limits tickets 2024: Best prices to see Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, and more live

Country music fans are getting ready to take over Austin, Texas for one of the biggest festivals of the year. Austin City Limits 2024 will be in town for two weekends in October, and it’s not too late to buy tickets.
Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Blink-182, and Tyler, the Creator will headline the show at Zilker Park.
More than 130 artists will perform across nine stages at this year’s country music festival, which will take place from Oct. 4 to 6 and Oct. 11 to 13. Approximately 450,000 country music lovers of all ages attend the event each year.
BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for the ACL music festival on StubHub
ACL Music Festival was inspired by the classic television series of the same name, which premiered in 1976. The concert series kicked off in 2002 and is now celebrating its 22nd year. The festival will have something for everyone, regardless of your musical palette.
Here’s how you can buy tickets online, and a lineup of the artists performing.
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024
Tickets to Austin City Limits 2024 are still available on StubHub with plenty of options depending on your ACL 2024 appetite. Whether you’re looking to attend an individual session, weekends one or two, or the entire festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are the latest price breakdowns for every option currently available on StubHub.
- Weekend One (3-day pass)
- Weekend Two (3-day pass)
- Friday, Oct. 4
- Saturday, Oct. 5
- Sunday, Oct. 6
- Friday, Oct. 11
- Saturday, Oct. 12
- Sunday, Oct. 13
New at ACL 2024
Concert organizers are boasting the use of innovative technology at this year’s festival. One of the main stages will be entirely powered by a hybrid battery system instead of a biodiesel generator, which has been used in previous years.
“Following this year’s highly successful and history-making battery-powered main stage at Lollapalooza, we are excited to bring this sustainable solution to Austin City Limits Music Festival,” Jake Perry, C3 Presents’ director of operations and sustainability, said in a press release, according to NBC affiliate KXAN. “We have set a goal to build a more sustainable future for music festivals, which involves implementing solutions that make our operations more energy efficient and reinventing how we look at power.
Organizers also announced the news on the festival’s official Instagram account. Audio, lighting, video, and stage production around the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage will be 100% hybrid battery-powered.
Austin City Limits 2024 schedule
Austin City Limits 2024 will take place Oct. 4 to 6 and Oct. 11 to 14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
Here are some of the notable performers during the event:
Weekend One
- Friday, Oct. 4
- Chaparelle – 2:00pm – 2:45pm
- Norah Jones – 4:10pm – 5:10pm
- Foster the People – 6:10pm – 7:10pm
- Leon Bridges – 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Blink-182 – 8:10pm
- Chris Stapleton – 8:30pm
- Saturday, Oct. 5
- Khruangbin – 6:20pm – 7:20pm
- Renee Rapp – 7:20pm – 8:20pm
- Pretty Lights – 8:10pm
- Dua Lipa – 8:20pm
- Sunday, Oct. 6
- Kehlani – 7:25pm – 8:25pm
- Chappell Roan – 6:45pm – 7:45pm
- Dom Dolla – 7:45pm – 8:45pm
- Sturgill Simpson – 8:25pm
- Tyler, The Creator – 8:45pm
Weekend Two
- Friday, Oct. 11
- Foster the People – 6:19pm – 7:10pm
- Leon Bridges – 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Jeezy – 7:30pm – 8:30pm
- The Marias – 7:30pm – 8:30pm
- Blink-182 – 8:10pm
- Chris Stapleton – 8:30pm
- Saturday, Oct. 12
- Khruangbin – 6:20pm – 7:20pm
- Renee Rapp – 7:20pm – 8:20pm
- Pretty Lights – 8:10pm
- Dua Lipa – 8:20pm
- Sunday, Oct. 13
- Chappell Roan – 6:45pm – 7:45pm
- The Red Clay Strays – 7:25pm – 8:25pm
- Sturgill Simpson 8:25pm
- Tyler, The Creator – 8:45pm
Published: Oct 4, 2024 09:12 am