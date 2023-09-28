Macca’s and PWR are teaming up for Australia’s biggest gaming event

Macca's and PWR are teaming up for a special launch event at PAX 2023: The new McCrispy burger from Macca's is here, and so are your favourite streamers

This article is sponsored by McDonald’s.

As we inch closer to PAX 2023, Australia’s biggest annual gaming event, McDonald’s is embarking on a new partnership with esports juggernaut PWR for an exclusive launch activation. There’ll be gaming, there’ll be competition, and plenty of festive activities.

This collaboration will celebrate the launch of Macca’s “next big thing” – The McCrispy burger – which will be a moment to rejoice for all Aussie foodies. The Macca’s Lobby will feature a number of popular games — namely Overwatch 2, Mario Kart, Only Up, EA FC 24, and Rocket League — and the best part is that fans will be able to hang out with their favourite members from the extensive PWR roster, and even challenge them in a 1v1 match for a chance to win some exclusive collab merch.

Famous streamers from the team will kick things off with McCrispy streams to give you a taste of what is to come at PAX. PWR’s veteran Overstrand will launch the campaign on September 29, followed by popular content creators Chanzes and Sync on October 2, and PWR’s Vindooly is holding his promotional streams on October 3.

PAX goers know how tiring (yet exciting) walking in the convention all day can be, so Macca’s will be giving them a place to relax and play some games.

Be sure to check out the official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts of McDonald’s Australia for more information on the launch of the McCrispy. I’m lovin’ it.

Try the new McCrispy at Macca’s today – Available after 10:30am. Serving suggestion.