Private Internet Access VPN now offers servers in each and every U.S. state

Private Internet Access, the most transparent VPN provider on the market, has launched a new initiative to “provide increased convenience and online privacy to citizens” in the U.S.

In an official statement, the provider has mentioned that it now offers 50 servers in all 50 states. Well, 51, since there’s a separate server for Washington, D.C. as well.

This is excellent news for users in and outside the U.S. Here’s why it matters and how it could help you:

Catch the local news: Accessing local news in a different state can be tricky, but Private Internet Access provides you with a local IP address from your desired region. For example, if you want to watch your local news from back home while vacationing in Peru, you now can.

Nowadays, with every company vying for your data, it makes sense for you to use Private Internet Access to protect your digital life. But it’s not all about cybersecurity, since this VPN can also help you access geo-restricted content you’d otherwise miss out on.

One of the best examples comes from streaming services, which offer a variety of films and TV shows from other countries on foreign servers. With a VPN, you can virtually tweak the location of your hardware to access that content, unlocking a whole new world of entertainment in your home.

Private Internet Access is easy to use and offers dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. You can even use it with smart TVs, routers, and gaming consoles.

As Tech Radar writes, Private Internet Access is a solid choice when it comes to VPN software. In fact, it’s your best choice when it comes to accessible VPNs. With plans as low as $2.19 a month, it will hardly break the bank while providing solid security for you, your home network, and your digital life. So check out Private Internet Access today and make the most out of the U.S. state IPs!