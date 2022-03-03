Where in the world do things stand with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

As of the most recently qualifying cycle, which ended on Feb. 1, 15 teams claimed their stake in the quadrennial tournament, with 17 spots still remaining for soccer-playing nations to capture. Here’s all you need to know as the field for one of the best tournaments on the planet is determined.

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup begins with the inaugural matches on Nov. 21, 2022, and the World Cup final is to be held nearly a month later, on Dec. 18. (This is about five months later than it usually is, moved out of concerns over Qatar’s summer weather and its impact on player performance and safety.)

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

How does World Cup qualifying work?

Qualifiers have a few routes of making the tournament, with a certain number of spots guaranteed to each of six regions.

32 teams will stake their claim to win the highest soccer/football/calcio honor on the globe — even better, in soccer standards, than Olympic gold. The World Cup comes along every four years, and this will be the last competition featuring 32 teams. The field will expand to a whopping 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup.

In order to qualify for the World Cup teams around the world started their respective qualification tournaments back in June 2019. Through winning or performing different region-specific tournaments, organized by six different soccer federations, teams gain entrance to the World Cup.

Others that came up short get secondary (and sometimes tertiary) chances to gain qualification through subsequent playoffs.

A team must be one of the current 211 FIFA member associations to have a chance at a WC berth, and the host country is given automatic entry.

(Yes, that means that the 2026 World Cup’s three official hosts — the United States, Mexico, and Canada — will get automatic berths into the tournament. However, all three are looking poised to make the 32-team field for the 2022 World Cup.

The six confederations are UEFA (covering Europe and a bit of the Middle East and Asia, including Israel), CONMEBOL (covering most of South America), Concacaf (covering North America, Central America, Caribbean nations, and some stray South American nations, and stylizing its name as a proper noun rather than an acronym), AFC (covering Asia and Australia), CAF (all of Africa) and OFC (covering all of Oceania save for Australia).

The 32 spots are distributed with a select number of allotments given to each federation.

UEFA has the most spots with 13, followed by CAF with five, AFC and CONMEBOL with four each, and Concacaf with three, which comes to 30 spots with the host Qatar added in.

A full 15 qualifying spots will be filled by March 30 through the remaining qualifying playoff tournaments.

The remaining two entrants will be chosen via a four-nation inter-confederation playoff, with one representative each from AFC, OFC, CONMEBOL and Concacaf participating in incredibly high-stakes matches on June 13 and 14. Concacaf’s fourth-place team will face the OFC champion for one of those two spots.

Who’s qualified for the World Cup?

Here’s the list of countries that have gained a berth in the 2022 World Cup, and how they got there:

Asia (AFC)

3 teams qualified:

Qatar | Host country, automatically qualified

Host country, automatically qualified Iran | Finished in top 2 in Group A on Jan. 27

Finished in top 2 in Group A on Jan. 27 South Korea | Finished in top 2 in Group A on Feb. 1

Europe (UEFA)

10 teams qualified:

Germany | Won Group J on Oct. 11

Won Group J on Oct. 11 Denmark | Won Group F on Oct. 12

Won Group F on Oct. 12 France | Won Group D on Nov. 13

Won Group D on Nov. 13 Belgium | Won Group E on Nov. 13

Won Group E on Nov. 13 Croatia | Won Group H on Nov. 14

Won Group H on Nov. 14 Spain | Won Group B on Nov. 14

Won Group B on Nov. 14 Serbia | Won Group A on Nov 14

Won Group A on Nov 14 England | Won Group I on Nov. 15

Won Group I on Nov. 15 Switzerland | Won Group C on Nov. 15

Won Group C on Nov. 15 Netherlands | Won Group G on Nov. 16

South America (CONMEBOL)

2 teams qualified:

Brazil | Finished in Top 4 Nov. 11

Finished in Top 4 Nov. 11 Argentina | Finished in Top 4 Nov. 16

When are the next World Cup qualifying matches?

The March international window answers most of the World Cup qualifying team questions. Here’s when you can watch.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Concacaf

Six clubs still have a chance to qualify through the tournament or inter-confederation playoff: Canada, Mexico, USA, El Salvador, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The top three teams in the round-robin tournament advance to the World Cup, while the fourth-place team advances to the inter-confederation playoff. The final matchdays are coming on March 24, with four matches, and March 27, with four more, followed by the final four games on March 30.

March 24

Concacaf final group stage round-robin (*USA vs. Mexico is slated for 9 pm ET, on Paramount Plus)

March 27

Concacaf final group stage round-robin (*USA vs. Panama is at 7 pm ET, on FS1, UniMas, and TUDN)

March 30

Concacaf final group stage round-robin (*USA vs. Costa Rica is scheduled for 9:05pm ET on Paramount Plus)

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

UEFA

Eleven clubs still have a shot at a qualifying berth: Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Italy, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Turkey.

The first round of qualification went through a group stage, with the second and final round set up as a playoff stage. This is a bit different format than the other conferences, which feature round-robin and group stage competition to qualify based on points, whereas UEFA extends to a sudden-death playoff on top of that format.

Next up are the European playoffs being held this month, March Madness-style.

The three winners of the three “Final Four” brackets will advance. The runners-up from each group that fell short during 2021 qualifying will participate, along with two group winners from the UEFA Nations League.

It’s now only 11 teams instead of 12, as Russia was banned from FIFA competitions following its invasion of Ukraine. “All Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” FIFA recently announced.

March 24

UEFA semifinals

March 29

UEFA finals

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

CONMEBOL

Six teams are still in the running for a qualifying berth: Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia.

Through the round-robin tournament, four teams gain World Cup qualification with one more team netting a spot in the inter-confederation tournament, meaning two more spots for an automatic berth are still in play. Four matches are scheduled for March 24, one on March 25, and the final five on March 29.

March 24

CONMEBOL home-and-away round-robin day one

March 29

CONMEBOL home-and-away round-robin day two

Adil Al Naimi/Getty Images

AFC

Six squads still have a shot at a qualifying berth in the final round of group play: United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia.

A round-robin-style tournament is already through three of four rounds, with six clubs still in contention for a spot in two groups (A and B). Six matches are scheduled for March 24, with the following six set for March 29 to complete the fourth and final round.

From there, the remaining teams that finished third in round three will play a two-legged playoff in May or June for a chance to gain entry to the inter-confederation playoff.

March 24

AFC group play final round day one

March 29

AFC group play final round day two

Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

CAF

There are 10 teams still vying for a qualifying berth: Morocco, DR Congo, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, Mali, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria.

The first two rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations play are in the books, and the third round will take place over March 24-29. The first leg of play is March 25, and the second leg is March 29.

This big tournament pairs down the 54 eligible squads to 40 for the second round of home-and-away round-robin games. Then it’s down to 10 for the third round, with the five winners moving straight on to the World Cup.

The final round features the 10 group winners from round two playing five home-and-away matches, with the winners advancing to the WC.

March 25

CAF home-and-home day one

March 29

CAF home-and-home day two

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

OFC

With no automatic qualifying bid at stake, eight teams are still in play to earn the lone inter-confederation berth available for OFC: Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea.

March 17-18

OFC group play

March 20-21

OFC group play

March 24

OFC group play

March 27

OFC semifinal

March 30

OFC final

OFC

A group stage features eight teams in two groups of four, moving on to a single leg semifinal match and onto a final match where winner-takes-all and advances to the multi-federation playoff.

OFC is the one confederation that does not have at least one spot guaranteed through its competition and must earn its berth in the intercontinental playoff.

The three matchdays take place over the course of March 17-18, 20-21, and finally March 24.

The semifinal will be held March 27, and the championship match is set for March 30.

The inter-confederation playoff

The two, final spots will be filled through two qualifying matches to be held on June 13 and 14.

The inter-confederation, or intercontinental, playoff features: the AFC fourth-round winner will play the CONMEBOL fifth-place finisher, while the Concacaf fourth-place finisher takes on the OFC champion, with both victors securing their World Cup spot.

How does the 2022 World Cup work?

The World Cup features a group stage with eight groups of four teams playing round-robin style.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, a win-or-go-home tournament that starts with the round of 16 and goes from there.

Group play begins Nov. 21, and the knockout stage spans Dec. 3-6. The quarterfinals are Dec. 9-10, semifinals are then on Dec. 13-14 before the grand finale on Dec. 18. The third-place match is held on Dec. 17.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup

Soccer fans can catch the entire World Cup via Fox and Telemundo in the USA. Fox will air matches via Fox, FS1, and its Fox Sports App.

Matches will also be streaming on YouTube, FIFA.com, and Twitter.