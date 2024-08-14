Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia reacts during the B-Girls Round Robin - Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Category:
Sports
News
Social Media

‘Australia is never gonna live this down’: TikTok ensures that, medal or no, Raygun’s breakdown performance will live forever

Gold medalist for best meme at the Paris Olympics?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 07:03 am

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, also known as B-Girl Raygun, has arguably reached Margot Robbie levels of Aussie fame over the past couple of weeks thanks to her performance in the Olympics Breaking competition in Paris becoming the single most meme-ed moment of the global summer competition.

Recommended Videos

Raygun’s viral zero-point attempt sadly was not enough to take her past the first round, but it sure blasted her name onto the podium of the internet’s most-talked-about Olympians. Among her most famous moves was a kangaroo hop inspired by her nation’s second most beloved animal (we got you, koalas), and a scissor-like motion joining her arms and legs as she rolled around on the floor.

“So you’re saying after a bottle of wine I could be an Olympian,” one person mused on TikTok. “The only time I’ve said ‘I can do that’ while watching the Olympics and was kind of correct,” another commented while attempting to recreate the infamous sequence.

@mriley621

see you in 2028 bitches. … how is this real 😂 #breakdancing #olympics #olympicsbreakdancing

♬ original sound – Michele Riley
@remykassimir

You’re an inspiration, #Raygun 🤸🫶 video credit: @Bec Cvilikas #Olympics #Breaking #australian

♬ original sound – RemyKassimir

The viral moment was even immortalized via a The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch with Rachel Dratch impersonating the Olympian.

Safe to say, it wasn’t the most impressive display of athleticism at the 2024 Olympics, and many lamented that the B-Girl’s routine had become the most recognizable instance of a sport that was just getting its start on the world’s biggest stage. It’s been confirmed that it will not be on the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The ridicule, however, reached a boiling point when Gunn was accused of scamming her way into the Olympics by a Change.org petition that claimed the breakdancer had “manipulated the selection process to her own advantage” and had benefitted from her husband Samuel Free being a judge in the 2023 Oceania Breaking Championships which resulted in her qualifying for Paris. The latter accusation appears to be categorically false according to the World Dance Sport Federation website, which doesn’t list Free among the officials for the competition.

While we understand why many Australians could feel embarrassed by Raygun’s display in Paris and cheated that she occupied a spot that could have gone to someone more qualified, the 53 medals the nation won elsewhere and Margot Robbie’s entire existence should be more than enough consolation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.