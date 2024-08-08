To know him is to love him! Not only is Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik taking the world by storm with his superior skills on the pommel horse, but he’s captivating individuals all across the globe with the millions of memes surrounding him and his performance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nedoroscik was chosen to be a part of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympic Games –alongside Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, and Paul Juda — despite only competing in one event: the pommel horse. Waiting nearly two and a half hours for his time to shine during the team finals, Nedoroscik ultimately scored a 14.866 on the pommel horse, helping clinch Team USA’s place on the podium. Earning the bronze medal was an impressive feat for Nedoroscik and his teammates, as this third-place finish marked Team USA’s first medal in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics since the 2008 Olympic Games.

Nedoroscik was up for a medal of his own in the pommel horse final, where he scored a 15.300 to snag the bronze. This marked Team USA’s first individual medal in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics since the 2016 Olympic Games.

Not only did taking home two medals launch him into the limelight as an impressive athlete, but it also earned him nicknames like “The Specialist” and “Pommel Horse Guy,” with individuals all across the globe celebrating his athleticism, as well as his relatively awkward demeanor. With memes surrounding his love for Rubik’s Cubes — as well as his tendency to take off his eyeglasses before his pommel horse performances, often compared to Clark Kent’s transformation into Superman — we seemingly cannot open social media without seeing a meme about Nedoroscik.

After doing a great deal of research via platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X keep scrolling for the 10 best Stephen Nedoroscik memes:

10.

stephen nedoroscik, in the last two hours grown quite fond of you tho there are no sexual urges or desires you come to me as a long lost friend whom I once picked apples with in papa’s orchard



pic.twitter.com/H4Orv9mzHe — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 29, 2024

9.

Did you hear that sound? It’s dozens of romance writers opening a blank word doc after seeing this guy take off his glasses and do his thing on pommel horse. https://t.co/03i5aOmfqS — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) July 29, 2024

8.

To truly understand Stephen Nedoroscik's nerd credentials, you need to know that he is in Paris for the Olympics and posting to his insta story about solving a rubik's cube in under 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/2vFygJBifW — John Green (@sportswithjohn) July 29, 2024

7.

WHO MADE THIS, I AM SCREAMING!!! pic.twitter.com/ful8L0FthE — piked t(katy)ev (@katycorfish) July 30, 2024

6.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the sideline vs. Stephen Nedoroscik on the pommel horse pic.twitter.com/YUo5t9NBYs — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 29, 2024

5.

I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/ZJdZWuL2Yo — Teddy Wynton | THE DRUMMING WAH (@TeddyWynton) August 7, 2024

4.

if I send this, that means I'm coming to save y'all and then leave pic.twitter.com/pKCzl545M2 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 29, 2024

3.

how your email finds me pic.twitter.com/NCFCdQK0Co — alyssa (@alyssalerae) July 29, 2024

2.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

1.

me liking every tweet about Steve the pommel horse hero and his glasses pic.twitter.com/kQhyRDMVKV — Jamie Han (@jamiehan) July 29, 2024

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics might have come and gone already, but to keep up with the remainder of the 2024 Olympic Games tune into Peacock and/or NBC from 9am to 6pm ET every day.

