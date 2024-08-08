To know him is to love him! Not only is Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik taking the world by storm with his superior skills on the pommel horse, but he’s captivating individuals all across the globe with the millions of memes surrounding him and his performance at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Nedoroscik was chosen to be a part of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympic Games –alongside Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, and Paul Juda — despite only competing in one event: the pommel horse. Waiting nearly two and a half hours for his time to shine during the team finals, Nedoroscik ultimately scored a 14.866 on the pommel horse, helping clinch Team USA’s place on the podium. Earning the bronze medal was an impressive feat for Nedoroscik and his teammates, as this third-place finish marked Team USA’s first medal in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics since the 2008 Olympic Games.
Nedoroscik was up for a medal of his own in the pommel horse final, where he scored a 15.300 to snag the bronze. This marked Team USA’s first individual medal in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics since the 2016 Olympic Games.
Not only did taking home two medals launch him into the limelight as an impressive athlete, but it also earned him nicknames like “The Specialist” and “Pommel Horse Guy,” with individuals all across the globe celebrating his athleticism, as well as his relatively awkward demeanor. With memes surrounding his love for Rubik’s Cubes — as well as his tendency to take off his eyeglasses before his pommel horse performances, often compared to Clark Kent’s transformation into Superman — we seemingly cannot open social media without seeing a meme about Nedoroscik.
After doing a great deal of research via platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X keep scrolling for the 10 best Stephen Nedoroscik memes:
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics might have come and gone already, but to keep up with the remainder of the 2024 Olympic Games tune into Peacock and/or NBC from 9am to 6pm ET every day.
Published: Aug 8, 2024 08:25 am