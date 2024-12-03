Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates a basket during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Category:
Sports
News

Caitlin Clark ticket prices are soaring after Indiana Fever’s 2025 WNBA schedule release

Get them while they're still affordable.
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Dec 3, 2024 12:59 pm

If you were hoping to catch Caitlin Clark playing live during her sophomore year in the WNBA, you might want to snag a ticket soon, as the Indiana Fever released its 2025 WNBA schedule on Monday, and prices are already skyrocketing.

Recommended Videos
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a game
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and quickly became a fan favorite in women’s basketball. Fans coined the phrase the”Caitlin Clark effect” to describe the 22-year-old’s impact on the female-led sport.

BUY NOW: Tickets to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever in 2025

The Des Moines, Iowa native drew in record-breaking crowds while playing college hoops and has already started leaving her mark on the WNBA.

According to Forbes, the WNBA broke viewership records with Clark on the court in 2024. The WNBA finals averaged 1.6 million viewers last year, a 115% increase from the previous year. It was the most-watched season ever in WNBA history.

It will be interesting to see what the former Iowa Hawkeyes star does on the court this year, as Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist mark last season and scored the most points ever for a female rookie.

Fever tickets 2025

BUY NOW: Tickets for every WNBA Indiana Fever game in 2025

Tickets are available now for the 2025 Fever season on StubHub. The Fever’s season opener will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, against the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis. Currently, the cheapest tickets to the home opener against the Chicago Sky are $190.

Fans will pay a little less to watch the Fever take on the defending champions, the Liberty, on May 24. You can currently snag seats to this game for as little as $120.

Fever 2025 schedule

There are plenty of opportunities to watch rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play in 2025. The Fever will play 44 regular season games and will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana for the first time ever on July 19, 2025.

The team’s longest homestand in 2025 will be a five-game series beginning on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces and ending against the Dallas Wings on July 13.

Here’s a full look at the team’s 2025 schedule:

  • Sat. May 17 vs. Sky
  • Tues. May 20 vs. Dream
  • Thurs. May 22 at Dream
  • Sat. May 24 vs. Liberty
  • Wed. May 28 at Mystics
  • Fri. May 30 vs. Sun
  • Tues. June 3 vs. Mystics
  • Sat. June 7 at Sky
  • Tues. June 10 at Dream
  • Sat. June 14 vs. Liberty
  • Tues. June 17 vs. Sun
  • Thurs. June 19 at Valkyries
  • Sun. June 22 at Aces
  • Tues. June 24 at Storm
  • Thurs. June 26 vs. Sparks
  • Fri. June 27 at Wings
  • Thurs. July 3 vs. Aces
  • Sat. July 5 vs. Sparks
  • Wed. July 9 vs. Valkyries
  • Fri. July 11 vs. Dream
  • Sun. July 13 vs. Wings
  • Tues. July 15 at Sun
  • Wed. July 16 at Liberty
  • July 18-19 WNBA All-Star
  • Tues. July 22 at Liberty
  • Thurs. July 24 vs. Aces
  • Sat. July 26 at Sky
  • Wed. July 30 vs. Mercury
  • Fri. Aug. 1 at Wings
  • Sun. Aug. 3 at Storm
  • Tues. Aug 5 at Sparks
  • Thurs. Aug. 7 at Mercury
  • Sat. Aug. 9 vs. Sky
  • Tues. Aug 12 vs. Wings
  • Fri. Aug 15 vs Mystics
  • Sun. Aug. 17 at Sun
  • Fri. Aug. 22 vs. Lynx
  • Sun. Aug. 24 at Lynx
  • Tues. Aug. 26 vs. Storm
  • Fri. Aug. 29 at Sparks
  • Sun. Aug. 31 at Valkyries
  • Tues. Sept. 2 at Mercury
  • Fri. Sept. 5 vs. Sky
  • Sun. Sept. 7 at Mystics
  • Tues. Sept. 9 vs. Lynx
Post Tag:
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
WNBA
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered who has been covering entertainment, travel, pop culture and politic for over a decade. She has written for a number of outlets including Business Insider, The Sun, Travel+Leisure and ConsumerAffairs. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from West Virginia University and resides in Charlotte, NC. When not writing, Jackie loves spending time with her family, watching reality TV and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
twitter