Caitlin Clark ticket prices are soaring after Indiana Fever’s 2025 WNBA schedule release

If you were hoping to catch Caitlin Clark playing live during her sophomore year in the WNBA, you might want to snag a ticket soon, as the Indiana Fever released its 2025 WNBA schedule on Monday, and prices are already skyrocketing.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and quickly became a fan favorite in women’s basketball. Fans coined the phrase the”Caitlin Clark effect” to describe the 22-year-old’s impact on the female-led sport.

The Des Moines, Iowa native drew in record-breaking crowds while playing college hoops and has already started leaving her mark on the WNBA.

According to Forbes, the WNBA broke viewership records with Clark on the court in 2024. The WNBA finals averaged 1.6 million viewers last year, a 115% increase from the previous year. It was the most-watched season ever in WNBA history.

It will be interesting to see what the former Iowa Hawkeyes star does on the court this year, as Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist mark last season and scored the most points ever for a female rookie.

Fever tickets 2025

Tickets are available now for the 2025 Fever season on StubHub. The Fever’s season opener will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, against the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis. Currently, the cheapest tickets to the home opener against the Chicago Sky are $190.

Fans will pay a little less to watch the Fever take on the defending champions, the Liberty, on May 24. You can currently snag seats to this game for as little as $120.

Fever 2025 schedule

There are plenty of opportunities to watch rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play in 2025. The Fever will play 44 regular season games and will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana for the first time ever on July 19, 2025.

The team’s longest homestand in 2025 will be a five-game series beginning on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces and ending against the Dallas Wings on July 13.

Here’s a full look at the team’s 2025 schedule:

Sat. May 17 vs. Sky

Tues. May 20 vs. Dream

Thurs. May 22 at Dream

Sat. May 24 vs. Liberty

Wed. May 28 at Mystics

Fri. May 30 vs. Sun

Tues. June 3 vs. Mystics

Sat. June 7 at Sky

Tues. June 10 at Dream

Sat. June 14 vs. Liberty

Tues. June 17 vs. Sun

Thurs. June 19 at Valkyries

Sun. June 22 at Aces

Tues. June 24 at Storm

Thurs. June 26 vs. Sparks

Fri. June 27 at Wings

Thurs. July 3 vs. Aces

Sat. July 5 vs. Sparks

Wed. July 9 vs. Valkyries

Fri. July 11 vs. Dream

Sun. July 13 vs. Wings

Tues. July 15 at Sun

Wed. July 16 at Liberty

July 18-19 WNBA All-Star

Tues. July 22 at Liberty

Thurs. July 24 vs. Aces

Sat. July 26 at Sky

Wed. July 30 vs. Mercury

Fri. Aug. 1 at Wings

Sun. Aug. 3 at Storm

Tues. Aug 5 at Sparks

Thurs. Aug. 7 at Mercury

Sat. Aug. 9 vs. Sky

Tues. Aug 12 vs. Wings

Fri. Aug 15 vs Mystics

Sun. Aug. 17 at Sun

Fri. Aug. 22 vs. Lynx

Sun. Aug. 24 at Lynx

Tues. Aug. 26 vs. Storm

Fri. Aug. 29 at Sparks

Sun. Aug. 31 at Valkyries

Tues. Sept. 2 at Mercury

Fri. Sept. 5 vs. Sky

Sun. Sept. 7 at Mystics

Tues. Sept. 9 vs. Lynx

