Caitlin Clark ticket prices are soaring after Indiana Fever’s 2025 WNBA schedule release

If you were hoping to catch Caitlin Clark playing live during her sophomore year in the WNBA, you might want to snag a ticket soon, as the Indiana Fever released its 2025 WNBA schedule on Monday, and prices are already skyrocketing.
Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and quickly became a fan favorite in women’s basketball. Fans coined the phrase the”Caitlin Clark effect” to describe the 22-year-old’s impact on the female-led sport.
BUY NOW: Tickets to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever in 2025
The Des Moines, Iowa native drew in record-breaking crowds while playing college hoops and has already started leaving her mark on the WNBA.
According to Forbes, the WNBA broke viewership records with Clark on the court in 2024. The WNBA finals averaged 1.6 million viewers last year, a 115% increase from the previous year. It was the most-watched season ever in WNBA history.
It will be interesting to see what the former Iowa Hawkeyes star does on the court this year, as Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist mark last season and scored the most points ever for a female rookie.
Fever tickets 2025
- Tickets: StubHub
BUY NOW: Tickets for every WNBA Indiana Fever game in 2025
Tickets are available now for the 2025 Fever season on StubHub. The Fever’s season opener will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, against the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis. Currently, the cheapest tickets to the home opener against the Chicago Sky are $190.
Fans will pay a little less to watch the Fever take on the defending champions, the Liberty, on May 24. You can currently snag seats to this game for as little as $120.
Fever 2025 schedule
There are plenty of opportunities to watch rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play in 2025. The Fever will play 44 regular season games and will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana for the first time ever on July 19, 2025.
The team’s longest homestand in 2025 will be a five-game series beginning on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces and ending against the Dallas Wings on July 13.
Here’s a full look at the team’s 2025 schedule:
- Sat. May 17 vs. Sky
- Tues. May 20 vs. Dream
- Thurs. May 22 at Dream
- Sat. May 24 vs. Liberty
- Wed. May 28 at Mystics
- Fri. May 30 vs. Sun
- Tues. June 3 vs. Mystics
- Sat. June 7 at Sky
- Tues. June 10 at Dream
- Sat. June 14 vs. Liberty
- Tues. June 17 vs. Sun
- Thurs. June 19 at Valkyries
- Sun. June 22 at Aces
- Tues. June 24 at Storm
- Thurs. June 26 vs. Sparks
- Fri. June 27 at Wings
- Thurs. July 3 vs. Aces
- Sat. July 5 vs. Sparks
- Wed. July 9 vs. Valkyries
- Fri. July 11 vs. Dream
- Sun. July 13 vs. Wings
- Tues. July 15 at Sun
- Wed. July 16 at Liberty
- July 18-19 WNBA All-Star
- Tues. July 22 at Liberty
- Thurs. July 24 vs. Aces
- Sat. July 26 at Sky
- Wed. July 30 vs. Mercury
- Fri. Aug. 1 at Wings
- Sun. Aug. 3 at Storm
- Tues. Aug 5 at Sparks
- Thurs. Aug. 7 at Mercury
- Sat. Aug. 9 vs. Sky
- Tues. Aug 12 vs. Wings
- Fri. Aug 15 vs Mystics
- Sun. Aug. 17 at Sun
- Fri. Aug. 22 vs. Lynx
- Sun. Aug. 24 at Lynx
- Tues. Aug. 26 vs. Storm
- Fri. Aug. 29 at Sparks
- Sun. Aug. 31 at Valkyries
- Tues. Sept. 2 at Mercury
- Fri. Sept. 5 vs. Sky
- Sun. Sept. 7 at Mystics
- Tues. Sept. 9 vs. Lynx
Published: Dec 3, 2024 12:59 pm