Cheapest and most expensive college football playoff tickets for every CFP game in 2024

The college football playoffs bracket was announced on Sunday, Dec. 8, and football fans are ready for the games, with the first round beginning on Dec. 20 and 21.

The first round of games will begin on Dec. 20 when No. 10 Indiana takes on No. 7 Notre Dame. That game is followed by three on Dec. 21 when No. 11 SMU plays No. 6 Penn State, No. 12 Clemson plays No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee plays No. 8 Ohio State.

Ten days later No. 3 Boise State will play the winner of the SMU/Penn State game in the Fiesta Bowl. On New Year’s Day No. 4 Arizona State will play the winner of Texas and Clemson in the Peach Bowl, No. 1 Oregon will take on the winner of Ohio and Tennessee in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana in the Sugar Bowl.

The semifinals will take place on Jan. 9 when the Orange Bowl kicks off, the Cotton Bowl will happen on Jan. 10, and the National Championship will be played following those two games.

Tickets for every college football playoff game can be purchased on StubHub.

Ticket prices for playoff games are generally between $80 and $250, but there are prices all over the spectrum. The cheapest tickets available are $78 each for the SMU Mustangs vs. Penn State Nittany Lions. Tickets for Notre Dame vs. Indiana are a whopping $583 each, and Rose Bowl tickets are $347.

