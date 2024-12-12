Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tom Hauck/Getty Images
Tom Hauck/Getty Images
Category:
Sports
News

Cheapest and most expensive college football playoff tickets for every CFP game in 2024

If you're planning to go to the Rose Bowl better start saving.
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:08 am

The college football playoffs bracket was announced on Sunday, Dec. 8, and football fans are ready for the games, with the first round beginning on Dec. 20 and 21.

Recommended Videos

Buy college football playoff tickets on StubHub

The first round of games will begin on Dec. 20 when No. 10 Indiana takes on No. 7 Notre Dame. That game is followed by three on Dec. 21 when No. 11 SMU plays No. 6 Penn State, No. 12 Clemson plays No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee plays No. 8 Ohio State.

Ten days later No. 3 Boise State will play the winner of the SMU/Penn State game in the Fiesta Bowl. On New Year’s Day No. 4 Arizona State will play the winner of Texas and Clemson in the Peach Bowl, No. 1 Oregon will take on the winner of Ohio and Tennessee in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana in the Sugar Bowl.

The semifinals will take place on Jan. 9 when the Orange Bowl kicks off, the Cotton Bowl will happen on Jan. 10, and the National Championship will be played following those two games.

College football playoff tickets

Tickets for every college football playoff game can be purchased on StubHub.

Dec. 20: Indiana vs Notre DameBuy tickets on StubHub
Dec. 21: SMU vs Penn StateBuy tickets on StubHub
Dec. 21: Clemson vs TexasBuy tickets on StubHub
Dec. 21: Tennessee vs Ohio StateBuy tickets on StubHub
Dec. 31: Boise State vs SMU/Penn StateBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 1: Arizona State vs Texas/ClemsonBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 1: Oregon vs. Ohio/TennesseeBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 1: Georgia vs. Notre Dame/IndianaBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 9: Orange BowlBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 10: Cotton BowlBuy tickets on StubHub
National Championship gameBuy tickets on StubHub

The cheapest and most expensive college football playoff tickets

Ticket prices for playoff games are generally between $80 and $250, but there are prices all over the spectrum. The cheapest tickets available are $78 each for the SMU Mustangs vs. Penn State Nittany Lions. Tickets for Notre Dame vs. Indiana are a whopping $583 each, and Rose Bowl tickets are $347.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.