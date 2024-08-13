Do we know Irish rugby union star Rory Burke’s cause of death?

Born on April 27, 1994, in Cork, Ireland, Rory Burke was an Irish rugby union player who played as a loosehead prop. As an amateur, he played for Cork Constitution until 2017 before embarking on a professional career with Munster, Nottingham, and Connacht.

Recommended Videos

He spent most of his career at Nottingham, where he made 30 appearances. However, his rugby career ended abruptly when Connaught released him in 2020. Still, he achieved more than most people ever will in the sport. Burke won the 2014 Bateman Cup with Cork Constitution and represented Ireland at the under-20 level 10 times (including at the under-20 Six Nations and Junior World Championships).

Tragically, on Aug. 9, 2024, he passed away at just 30. But do we know how that happened?

How did Rory Burke die?

Everyone at Nottingham Rugby is devastated to hear of the sudden passing of former player, Rory Burke.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends and those lucky enough to have known Rory. pic.twitter.com/T9ADbY9qRf — Nottingham Rugby (@NottinghamRugby) August 12, 2024

According to the Irish Sun, Rory Burke’s death was sudden and unexpected. However, no specific cause has been publicly disclosed. Anyone wishing to know further details will have to wait until his family chooses to release them.

Following Burke’s untimely passing, online tributes poured in for a man described as talented and a wonderful human being, including those from his former clubs, Cork Constitution, Munster, Nottingham, Connacht, and Irish Rugby.

Burke is survived by his wife, Sarah, and parents, Paul and Karen. We offer our condolences to all his family and friends. His funeral is on Aug. 14, 2024, at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, near where he was born, following a Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Rochestown.

Unfortunately, Burke is one of many former rugby stars who has died far too young recently. May he rest in peace forever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy