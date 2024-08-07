Do we know MMA pioneer Rob Kaman’s cause of death?

Dutch martial artist Robert Diem Kaman, better known as Rob Kaman, was an icon of the fight game and a mixed martial arts pioneer who won world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Born in Amsterdam on June 5, 1960, Kaman was known for his leg kicks powerful enough to down a grizzly bear (or at least set his opponents up for a destructive follow-up attack). His unique ability in this area meant he was affectionately referred to by his peers and fans as “Mr. Low Kick.”

His fight record is the stuff of legend. He stepped into the ring on 112 occasions and lost just 12 times, with 97 wins, 77 of which came via knockout (as per Siam Fight Magazine). He fought countless champions and legends from the combat world, including Changpuek Kiatsongrit, Alexey Iganshov, Rick Roufus, and Ernesto Hoost.

As a young man in 1985, Kaman and an accomplice robbed a bank in Eindhoven, and he spent around two years in jail as a consequence (also per Siam Fight Magazine), but martial arts taught him discipline, and it would be the last time he found himself in that kind of trouble.

Sadly, on March 30, 2024, Rob Kaman passed away in Skopelos, Greece. He was only 63. But how did that happen?

How did Rob Kaman die?

On Kaman’s official website, his family announced his death with a statement that said, “Rob left us peacefully in his sleep.” There are, however, no further details about the cause of his passing.

The touching statement continued, “Rob was not just a remarkable individual known for his exceptional kindness, wisdom, and indomitable spirit but also a beacon of light in all who knew him. His incredible journey from 05-06-1960 to 31-03-2024 was filled with love, laughter, and countless memories that will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Kaman’s death leaves a gaping hole in his family’s lives and the world of combat sports. May he rest in peace.

