Do we know Pete Rose’s cause of death?

Pete Rose was an MLB legend. During his 23 year career from 1963 to 1986, most notably playing for the Cincinnati Reds during their 1970s peak, Rose landed more hits than any other baseball player in history and he played in more games and collected more singles than anybody. Unfortunately, Rose’s decision to bet on his own games — something he denied for years, until he finally admitted the truth in 2004 — kept him out of the Hall of Fame.

The gambling scandal was a stain that sadly hampered Rose’s legacy right up to his death on Sep. 30, 2024. The former three-time World Series winner passed away at age 83, according to AP News. While the sports world struggles to contend with his complicated legacy, even as the loss of such a major name in baseball history is mourned, fans are curious about what led to Rose’s death.

Here’s what you need to know about the MLB star’s passing and whether an official cause of death has been released.

How did Pete Rose die?

Pete Rose died in Clark County, Nevada on Monday, Sep. 30. Stephanie Wheatley, a spokesperson for the county, told AP News that he was pronounced dead on the last day of September. This must have been quite the surprise for fans who attended an autograph show in Nashville over the weekend, as Rose was one of several MLB veterans who was on hand to meet and greet with his fans.

At the time of writing, a cause of death has yet to be determined. Wheatley told the outlet that there will be more information released to the public once an autopsy is conducted. Bob Castellini, co-owner and managing partner of the Reds, issued a statement on Rose’s passing once it had been made official. In it, he implicitly encouraged MLB fans to remember Rose’s incredible achievements on the field rather than what he may have done off of it.

[Rose] was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen… We must never forget what he accomplished.

Did Pete Rose have health problems?

Pete Rose’s cause of death may not yet be determined, the former athlete had been hampered by poor health in recent years. The Enquirer noted that Rose spoke of his poor health at length during his 2018 divorce hearing. He described himself as being “disabled,” and his lawyers claimed that he was struggling to walk on his own accord.

Pete Rose’s lawyers also claimed that he’d undergone three heart procedures over the course of five years, which led to him needing blood thinners. Moreover, those who attended the aforementioned autograph show in Nashville claimed that Rose was confined to a wheelchair throughout the event.

Previously, in April 2024, Pete Rose canceled a scheduled appearance at the annual Bob Huggins fish fry charitable fundraiser. His representatives cited “health reasons” as the cause, though no exact details were provided. Rose is survived by his five children, including fellow former pro baseballer Pete Rose Jr.

