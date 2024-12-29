Early prices for Golden State Valkyries tickets are insanely high even by San Francisco standards

WNBA fans have a lot to look forward to when the league returns next May — and fans in the Bay Area will finally get to check out the league’s newest team, the Golden State Valkyries. Tickets for Valkyries home games are already available on StubHub… and some of the prices are truly showstoppers.
Buy tickets to see the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center
Golden State Valkyries 2025 home game tickets
While most Valkyries home game tickets aren’t too unreasonably priced, a few of the games will definitely set fans back a pretty penny. Tickets to the team’s season opener against the Sparks are currently at least $508 each — a far cry from the $113 fans can pay to see the team take on the Mystics only a few days later.
Seats at the Valkyries vs. Fever home game on June 19 are also a little high, clocking in at $255 a piece at the time of writing. But fans who want to see the Valkyries take on defending champions the New York Liberty can pay $100 each to do so, and tickets for the team’s game against the Aces are starting at $170 each.
Golden State Valkyries 2025 home games
The Valkyries will play twenty events at their home court at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
|May 16, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Sparks
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|May 21, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Mystics
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 1, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Lynx
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 7, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Aces
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 14, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Storm
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 19, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Fever
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 22, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Sun
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 25, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Liberty
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 27, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Sky
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|June 29, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Storm
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|July 14, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Mercury
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|July 25, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Wings
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 6, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Aces
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 9, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Sparks
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 11, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Sun
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 17, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Dream
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 19, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Mercury
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 30, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Mystics
|Buy tickets on StubHub
|August 31, 2025
|Valkyries vs. Fever
|Buy tickets on StubHub
Published: Dec 29, 2024 09:57 am