Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Early prices for Golden State Valkyries tickets are insanely high even by San Francisco standards

Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Dec 29, 2024 09:57 am

WNBA fans have a lot to look forward to when the league returns next May — and fans in the Bay Area will finally get to check out the league’s newest team, the Golden State Valkyries. Tickets for Valkyries home games are already available on StubHub… and some of the prices are truly showstoppers.

Buy tickets to see the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center

Golden State Valkyries 2025 home game tickets

While most Valkyries home game tickets aren’t too unreasonably priced, a few of the games will definitely set fans back a pretty penny. Tickets to the team’s season opener against the Sparks are currently at least $508 each — a far cry from the $113 fans can pay to see the team take on the Mystics only a few days later.

Seats at the Valkyries vs. Fever home game on June 19 are also a little high, clocking in at $255 a piece at the time of writing. But fans who want to see the Valkyries take on defending champions the New York Liberty can pay $100 each to do so, and tickets for the team’s game against the Aces are starting at $170 each.

Golden State Valkyries 2025 home games

The Valkyries will play twenty events at their home court at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

May 16, 2025Valkyries vs. SparksBuy tickets on StubHub
May 21, 2025Valkyries vs. MysticsBuy tickets on StubHub
June 1, 2025Valkyries vs. LynxBuy tickets on StubHub
June 7, 2025Valkyries vs. AcesBuy tickets on StubHub
June 14, 2025Valkyries vs. StormBuy tickets on StubHub
June 19, 2025Valkyries vs. FeverBuy tickets on StubHub
June 22, 2025Valkyries vs. SunBuy tickets on StubHub
June 25, 2025Valkyries vs. LibertyBuy tickets on StubHub
June 27, 2025Valkyries vs. SkyBuy tickets on StubHub
June 29, 2025Valkyries vs. StormBuy tickets on StubHub
July 14, 2025Valkyries vs. MercuryBuy tickets on StubHub
July 25, 2025Valkyries vs. WingsBuy tickets on StubHub
August 6, 2025Valkyries vs. AcesBuy tickets on StubHub
August 9, 2025Valkyries vs. SparksBuy tickets on StubHub
August 11, 2025Valkyries vs. SunBuy tickets on StubHub
August 17, 2025Valkyries vs. DreamBuy tickets on StubHub
August 19, 2025Valkyries vs. MercuryBuy tickets on StubHub
August 30, 2025Valkyries vs. MysticsBuy tickets on StubHub
August 31, 2025Valkyries vs. FeverBuy tickets on StubHub
