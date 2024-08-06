Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team United States is seen prior to competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Category:
Sports

Here’s how a last-minute inquiry led to Jordan Chiles’ first Olympic medal

Second only to her years and years of hard work, of course.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 02:22 pm

The Olympics are a prime arena for upsets, surprises, and sensational beginnings for the athletic legends of tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean that the games don’t play host to some familiar aspects, too.

Recommended Videos

One such familiarity is the ever-pronounced presence of the United States women’s gymnastics team, spearheaded by the one and only Simone Biles, who at just 27 is the most awarded gymnast of all time (altogether, she has 43 medals, 32 of which are gold).

Between Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles, the United States women’s gymnastics team made up two-thirds of the women’s floor event medal podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics, topped by Brazil’s gold medalist, Rebeca Andrade. The photo of that trio is already iconic, but we wouldn’t have gotten it had Chiles’ coaches not stepped in at the last minute.

Jordan Chiles’ floor score update, explained

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiles ultimately struck bronze for the women’s floor finals, but it was initially set to go to Ana Bărbosu of the Romanian team. Bărbosu scored 13.700 on her routine, while Chiles scored 13.666, but per an inquiry from Chiles’ coach, the latter’s score was updated to 13.766, which shot Chiles up to third place.

Now, that probably makes gymnastics scoring sound arbitrary, but it’s a bit more concrete than one might think. Floor scores in gymnastics are made up of two components; a “difficulty score” (known as D-score) and “execution score” (E-score).

An E-score starts at 10.0 points, and receives deductions for every mistake the gymnast makes during their routine; this can include balancing struggles, falling, or improper posture. A D-score, meanwhile, pinpoints the eight most difficult gymnastics skills performed during the routine, and grades them based on where the skills fall on a scale of A to J (A’s are worth 0.1, J’s are worth 1.0).

In Chiles’ case, one of the moves she displayed during her routine — a tour jeté full, which is a type of split leap — was, in the eyes of her coaches, improperly credited in the D-score. Chiles initially finished her floor routine with a D-score of 5.8. After the inquiry, the score was elevated to 5.9 — in other words, the tour jeté full was graded one degree lower than what it should have been — which changed her overall score from 13.666 to 13.7666. Chiles’ E-score for the routine was 7.866, and she received no additional point penalty; additional penalties can come in the form of stepping out of bounds or going over your allotted time.

Bărbosu, meanwhile, finished with a higher E-score at 8.000, but a 5.8 E-score and an additional 0.1 point penalty saw her finish with a 13.700 score, ultimately giving Chiles the bronze.

The third place finish was Chiles’ first individual Olympic medal win of her career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.