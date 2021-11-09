Nowadays, it’s become more commonplace for families to have many children, be they biological or blended from different relationships. For celebrities with wealthy lifestyles, that type of dynamic is more prevalent in the modern age and for some it’s even a life goal. It wasn’t long ago that Nick Cannon welcomed four babies by three different women all in the same year, bringing his official tally of children up to seven. Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Durk aren’t far behind him, as both proud fathers each have six kids themselves.

But there’s one man who puts them all to shame, and he goes by the name of George Foreman. Some of you may be asking, “Who’s that?” And if that’s the case, then he was either before your time or you don’t follow the history of boxing. Let’s break it down.

Who is George Foreman?

Born Jan. 10, 1949, George Foreman is a former professional boxer who boxed against greats like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. He retired for a while to become a minister in the ’70s, then came back in the mid-’90s to win the unified WBA and IBF heavyweight championship titles at the age of 45. He retired three years later in 1997 at the age of 48 with a final record of 76 wins (68 of them by knockout) and five losses.

Aside from being named one of the 25 greatest fighters and the 9th greatest puncher of all time by American boxing magazine The Ring, Foreman was also well-known as a ringside analyst for HBO after his retirement. Outside of boxing, he was also a well-known entrepreneur who created the famous George Foreman Grill, a brand that has helped sell more than a hundred million units worldwide.

After selling the commercial rights to the grill in 1999 for a whopping $138 million, Foreman is also one of the richest former boxers in the world. He’s been inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He also has quite the family life.

How many kids does George Foreman have?

Whether you’re a boxing fan or not, what you may not know about Foreman is that he has a lot of kids. It has been reported that Foreman has twelve children, but if we’re being technical, only ten of them are his biological progeny, while his final two are adopted.

Regardless, even ten biological kids is a lot! But hey, if you’re as rich as Foreman, then you can afford to take care of a large family. With five sons and five daughters, remember names is bound to get a little confusing, so let’s take it slow as we break down the Foreman family tree.

The first fun-but-confusing fact is that all five of Foreman’s sons are named George. You read that correctly. The now 71-year-old former boxer does have a good reason for this odd tradition of repeating his namesake:

“I named all my sons George Edward Foreman so they would always have something in common,” Foreman once wrote on his website. “I say to them, ‘If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down we all go down together!'”

He also once joked that giving all of his sons the same name made it easier for him to remember. “If you’re going to get hit as many times as I’ve been hit by Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Evander Holyfield, you’re not going to remember many names.” Of course, Foreman doesn’t walk around simply calling his sons all “George”⏤that would be both confusing and utterly ridiculous. Over time, the “Georges” have developed nicknames to distinguish them from one other.

George Foreman Jr.

According to The Things, George Foreman Jr. is currently the co-founder of IYC Capital, which works with startups and assists them in acquiring funding. He’s also a film producer who has worked on several productions including American Inventor, Family Foreman, and a documentary showcasing the details of his father’s life called Foreman. George Foreman Jr. is the oldest son in the clan and comes from the boxer’s former relationship with Pamela Clay.

Natalie Foreman

Natalie Foreman is currently a college professor and an aspiring singer and songwriter. According to Celebrity Mirror, Natalie is an established country singer and has released a couple of tracks. Her Facebook biography describes her music as a unique blend of pop, country, with a classical influence. Currently, Natalie is a professor at Lone Star College.

George “Monk” Foreman III

George Foreman III is one of the few Foreman siblings to have walked in his father’s footsteps. The now 38 year-old began his boxing career in 2009 and ended in 2012 with an impressive record of 16-0. He currently owns a boxing gym and handles the majority of his father’s business affairs.

Leola Foreman

Leola Foreman is sister to Natalie Foreman, both of whom were born from George Foreman’s marriage to Mary Joan Martelly. Currently, Leola is a conservative feminist YouTube comedian who has appeared in various TV programs and radio podcasts. You can also find her on Instagram under the handle Lee Mariah Rose.

George “Big Wheel” Foreman IV

George Foreman IV is a public relations expert. Not much else is known about the man outside of his Twitter bio, which states that “he’s inspired by innovative solutions in the ability of humans to constantly evolve and improve.” According to Nicki Swift, George IV currently runs Foreman PR and Marketing. He apparently also has an interest in stock trading, as he recently joined the Robinhood app as an investor.

Georgetta Foreman

One of the few daughters named after her father, Georgetta Foreman also works alongside her brother George “Big Wheel” Foreman IV in public relations. She’s also a television producer who has helped produce shows like Supreme Justice with Judge Karen and Divorce Court.

George “Red” Foreman V

A mysterious member of the Foreman siblings, George Foreman V keeps a relatively low profile. The only public record of him involves a domestic assault case in 2014 between him and his wife. You can also find him on Instagram.

Freeda Foreman

Just like her brother Monk, Freeda Foreman attempted to follow in her father’s footsteps. She began her boxing career in 2000 and had a professional record of 5-1 before retiring in 2001. She also did a voiceover for the animated series King of the Hill in 2003. Unfortunately, Freeda is no longer with us. In March of 2019, she was found unresponsive at her home in Houston. The death was later confirmed a suicide.

George “Little Joey” Foreman VI

The youngest George in the Foreman family, Little Joey is just as low-profile as the rest of his siblings. Not much is known about the young man outside of the various photos and captions that his father leaves on his Twitter.

Michi Foreman

Last but not least, there’s Michi Foreman. Like her younger brothers, Michi also prefers to keep a low profile. Outside of her Facebook profile, there’s not much known about her.

The two newest Foreman additions

In addition to his 10 children, George Foreman Senior (also known as Big George to his sons) also adopted two other daughters, Isabella and Courtney. Isabella Brande Lilja Foreman was adopted by the Foreman family in 2009 and is currently a blogger who lives in Sweden and goes by the name “BellaNeutella.” Her adopted sister, Courtney Isaac Foreman, was adopted by the family in 2012. Of course, just like the rest of the Foreman clan, they too keep a low profile and live very secluded lives.

After having a rough life as a child, it makes sense why George Foreman would have so much love for children. It seems that he simply wants to give the younger generation the childhood he never had⏤so much so that even after having 10 kids, he went and adopted two more.

His soft spot for raising children also led the former boxer-turned-pastor to open the George Foreman Youth and Community Center in Houston, Texas. According to accounts from his book, By George: The Autobiography of George Foreman, the recently ordained minister tapped into his own retirement fund to buy a warehouse and refurbish it into a gym. Fitted with weights, a basketball court, boxing gloves, and a boxing ring, Foreman opened the youth center in 1977, which still stands to this day. His hope was to provide children with a safe place and productive distraction from the lure of street life, providing some of them with the best childhood possible.

For Foreman, it seems that raising kids was always one of his biggest priorities, even if they weren’t his own. It is for that selflessness that we applaud and commend him.