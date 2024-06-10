DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Category:
Sports

How Many Majors Does Scottie Scheffler Have?

The current world number one has won a few events in his career.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:44 pm

Each sport has numerous renowned athletes who represent it on the top level. When it comes to golf, currently, it’s arguably tougher to name a more popular sportsman than Scottie Scheffler.

Recommended Videos

That is due to the American’s latest achievements. As of June 2024, Scheffler is the world number one in golf. He first reached this position back in March 2022. In the meantime, he claimed two The Players Championship titles. With so many successes under his belt, newcomers to golf are expecting him to have a few Majors to his name.

Like in many others sports, for example tennis, there are four Major tournaments in men’s golf. These are the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. In the past few years, Scheffler has competed in almost every edition of these events, and won a few of them.

How many Major championship does Scottie Scheffler have?

So far, Scottie Scheffler has triumphed twice at the golf’s Majors. These wins have been both achieved at the Masters Tournament. He firstly did so in 2022, and then repeated his championship run two years later in 2024.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on from the 17th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
If he keeps up his level, Scheffler has a lot to look forward to. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Scheffler, he has been unlucky at other Major events so far in his career. He reached the top 10 in the PGA Championship four times since 2020, three times at U.S. Open in the same timeframe, but only once in The Open Championship. He reached second place at both former events once.

Scheffler doesn’t come close to other golf legends like Tiger Woods, who has 15 Major Championships to his name. However, he’s still only 27 years old, while the mentioned Californian legend has won his last Major at the age of 43. So, if we were to judge, we’d say Scheffler still has a lot of time to grow his trophy collection. That is, if he doesn’t get entangled in new legal issues.

Author
Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.