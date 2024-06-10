How Many Majors Does Scottie Scheffler Have?

Each sport has numerous renowned athletes who represent it on the top level. When it comes to golf, currently, it’s arguably tougher to name a more popular sportsman than Scottie Scheffler.

That is due to the American’s latest achievements. As of June 2024, Scheffler is the world number one in golf. He first reached this position back in March 2022. In the meantime, he claimed two The Players Championship titles. With so many successes under his belt, newcomers to golf are expecting him to have a few Majors to his name.

Like in many others sports, for example tennis, there are four Major tournaments in men’s golf. These are the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. In the past few years, Scheffler has competed in almost every edition of these events, and won a few of them.

How many Major championship does Scottie Scheffler have?

So far, Scottie Scheffler has triumphed twice at the golf’s Majors. These wins have been both achieved at the Masters Tournament. He firstly did so in 2022, and then repeated his championship run two years later in 2024.

If he keeps up his level, Scheffler has a lot to look forward to. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Scheffler, he has been unlucky at other Major events so far in his career. He reached the top 10 in the PGA Championship four times since 2020, three times at U.S. Open in the same timeframe, but only once in The Open Championship. He reached second place at both former events once.

Scheffler doesn’t come close to other golf legends like Tiger Woods, who has 15 Major Championships to his name. However, he’s still only 27 years old, while the mentioned Californian legend has won his last Major at the age of 43. So, if we were to judge, we’d say Scheffler still has a lot of time to grow his trophy collection. That is, if he doesn’t get entangled in new legal issues.

