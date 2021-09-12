How Tall is Joe Rogan?

Famous UFC commentator Joe Rogan has always been known for shooting off the hip with his strong opinions. Whether it’s his stand on psychedelic drugs like DMT, transphobic speech, or controversial views on Covid vaccination, Rogan has managed to make himself one of the most prominent media pariahs since Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh. Of course, people know better than to confront the man physically, even at age 55. Just because he’s a commentator doesn’t mean he’s physically weak. In fact, Rogan actually has an extensive martial arts background, with black belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And he hangs around UFC fighters most of the time, so there’s a good chance that his mind is still very sharp when it comes down to what to do. But you wouldn’t guess that when you see him standing next to some fighter during the post-interviews, since most of the time, Rogan seems short and small compared to the fighters who are six feet or above. But how tall is the media personality really?

Born on August 11th, 1967, Joe Rogan first started in martial arts at 14. He would take karate and soon would pursue his black belt in Taekwondo. At the age of 19, he would go on to win the US Open Taekwondo championship tournament. Afterward, he attempted to become a professional fighter as an amateur kickboxer but was forced to retire early due to health reasons. He would then work as a Taekwondo instructor for several years before pursuing a career in stand-up comedy.

After moving to Los Angeles, Rogan managed to snag himself a few notable roles with NBC, including the hit sitcom News Radio and the popular dare game show, Fear Factor. But his longest-running role as a commentator for the UFC has been his most notable so far.

Currently, Rogan has reached a new pinnacle in his career with his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The successful podcast has been recently purchased by Spotify for a hefty sum of $100 million to stream exclusively on the platform and has been the top podcast every month since 2020. The lucrative deal has definitely raised Rogan’s stock and made him larger than life in recent years, yet he still seems pretty small on-screen when doing interviews. But how tall is Joe Rogan is exactly?

According to, Joe Rogan is 5′ 7″- which is actually pretty average in height. Granted, most male stars nowadays are usually taller in stature, like Post Malone and The Kid Laroi, but Rogan’s height is still nothing to laugh at. And if you combine his height with his extensive martial arts, Rogan would still be very much capable of holding his own with the average 6ft person in a fight.

Even at 55 years old….