How To Watch UFC 265: Lewis Vs. Gane

UFC 265 is set to host a pair of title fights on August 7. These include the Interim-Heavyweight championship between top contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, as well as Women’s Featherweight champion and greatest female fighter of all time Amanda Nunes defending her title against Juliana Pena.

After negotiations for Derrick Lewis to take on Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, stalled, the UFC chose to match him up against newly minted top three contender Ciryl Gane. Most recently, Lewis pulled off a highlight-real upset knockout victory over long-time top contender Curtis Blaydes. Gane enters this matchup with an undefeated record having dominated heavyweight elite fighters Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Having dominated her division for quite some time, Nunes takes on the number five ranked contender Pena who called for a matchup with the champ after a submission win over Sara McMann in January.

Joining these two title fights on the card are integral matchups in the Batmaweight and Welterweight divisions. Former Featherweight champion and current fourth rank Bantamweight contender Jose Aldo will take on the number eight ranked Pedro Munhoz. Right before this fight, welterweights Vincente Luque and Michael Chiesa will fight it out for a spot in the top five.

All the action will go down on August 7 and here’s where you can tune in.

Where can I watch UFC 265?

UFC 265’s main card will be available via PPV on ESPN+. The card which goes live at 10 p.m. PT on August 7 will cost $69.99. Here are all the fights currently announced for its main card.

Interim Heavyweight Championship: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes vs Juliana Pena

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight: Vincente Luque vs Michael Chiesa

The preliminary card will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Here is the card as it stands.

Women’s Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney

Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne

There will also be a set of early prelims broadcast exclusively to UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET. Here is what you can expect.

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs Ed Herman

Flyweight: Manel Kape vs Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs Melissa Gatto

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs Drako Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Johny Munhoz vs Jamey Simmons

Where can I watch UFC 265 outside of the US?

Those fight fans outside the US can watch all the action live on BT Sports in the United Kingdom and on UFC Fight Pass in other countries.